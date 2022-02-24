The Sussex County Survivorship Coalition is inviting the public to the “After Ringing the Bell” Survivorship Conference. This year’s theme is “Beyond COVID and Cancer: Creating Health and Well-being in a New Era.”
The free conference will be held virtually through Zoom from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 4.
This year’s conference will feature three leading practitioners who will share information designed to help people gain perspective, knowledge and skills in integrating a whole-person approach and well-being self-care practices into survivorship care.
Providers include:
• Dr. Pallav Mehta, MD, director of integrative oncology and practice development for the Division of Hematology/Oncology at the Anderson Center at Cooper and chief of the Division of Hematology/Oncology at Holy Redeemer Hospital & Medical Center.
DMehta will present a look at using a whole-person approach to cancer care. He firmly believes in utilizing standard of care and cutting-edge cancer therapies, while also understanding the role of the patient as a human being and the role of integrative medicine in one’s health and well-being. He’ll explore topics such as optimizing nutrition and exercise and more.
• Carolyn Trasko, Ph.D., LCSW, NBC-HWC, CHTP, of Empowered Wellness.
Trasko will provide understanding of how the practice of mind-body medicine can be a useful resource to help strengthen the relationship between the mind and the emotional, psychological and physical experiences. These relationships offer important clues to help develop sustainable self-care practices that can help heal and transform. mind-body medicine consists of a model of whole-person care that utilizes a focus on mind, body and spirit to identify and treat illness.
• Mary Lampert, certified sound therapist
Lampert will lead a 30-minute sound meditation session. She uses the therapeutic application of sound by incorporating instruments such as Himalayan bowls, bells, chimes and tuning fork, as a holistic approach to combat stressors and provides a serene setting for relaxation and healing.
To register and get entered to win one of the raffle prizes, visit https://tinyurl.com/9f8fmsfd. The raffle will be drawn following the conference.
“This year’s theme is such an important topic as we redefine what ‘new normal’ means in context of not only cancer but also the pandemic, said Rita Williams, psychosocial services manager for Beebe Oncology Services. “Taking care of our whole selves — body, mind and spirit — and focusing on well-being and quality of life is needed now more than ever. We are really looking forward to this year’s presenters and all they have to share.”
For more information about the event, contact Rita Williams at (302) 291-6707 or shwilliams@beebehealthcare.org.
The Sussex County Survivorship Coalition was formed in July 2011 to coordinate the efforts of the variety of local organizations that support individuals and families affected by cancer. The coalition members hosting this conference include: Beebe Healthcare Oncology Services, Cancer Support Community Delaware, Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition and the American Cancer Society.