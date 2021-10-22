The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) will host a free virtual Alzheimer’s educational conference for Delaware residents on Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. as part of its 2021 national Educating America Tour. The conference, which is free and open to everyone, will allow participants to learn from, and ask questions of, health, caregiving and long-term care experts. To register, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour.
“Knowledge is a useful and powerful tool that can help make any situation easier to navigate, especially something as challenging as caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “Connecting families with useful, practical information and support that can help them now and be better prepared for the future is what this conference is all about. Whether Alzheimer’s is affecting your family, you are a caregiver or just want to learn more, you can participate in this free virtual conference from the comfort of your home or office.”
Sessions during the AFA virtual conference will include:
- A Caregiver’s Perspective from a Scientist Studying Alzheimer’s Disease — Dr. Michael A. Gitcho, PhD, will share his expertise as both a scientist and as a family caregiver for someone living with Alzheimer’s disease. Dr. Gitcho is an Associate Professor, Department of Biological Sciences in the Delaware Center for Neuroscience Research at Delaware State University and he was a caregiver for his mother who lived with Alzheimer’s disease. He will talk about his experiences as a caregiver while offering updates on Alzheimer’s research.
- Incapacity & Transfer of Power: Asset Protection — Having the necessary legal documents in place is extremely vital when a family is confronted with a dementia diagnosis. William W. Erhart, Esq., a Certified Elder Law Attorney with Estate & Elder Law Services, a firm with offices in Wilmington and Millsboro, will discuss estate planning and provide strategies on how to provide care for your loved ones while protecting their assets without depleting their savings. He will review family trusts, powers of attorney, probates, and other important documents.
- Ways to Ease Long Distance Caregiving — Caring for a family member with Alzheimer’s disease is more difficult when that person does not live near you. But there are various tools and techniques available to caregivers to assist them. Christie Shirey, RRT, Caregiver Resource Coordinator for CHEER Community Center, will offer tips to make long distance caregiving easier. She will discuss technology that will enable you to schedule medication reminders and tasks and visits. She will also review services such as personal assistants, Meals on Wheels, companionship, activities, Memory Cafes, and support groups. She will also provide information on other resources to help you get medical equipment, transportation, assistance with legal documents, and Medicare counseling.
For more information or to register, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour. Those who cannot participate in the virtual conference or have immediate questions about Alzheimer’s disease can connect with licensed social workers seven days a week through AFA’s National Toll-Free Helpline by calling (866) 232-8484 or web chatting at www.alzfdn.org by clicking the blue and white chat icon in the right-hand corner of the page. The web chat feature is available in more than 90 languages.
About Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA)
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias nationwide and to fund research for better treatment and a cure. Its services include a National Toll-Free Helpline (866-232-8484) staffed by licensed social workers, the National Memory Screening Program, educational conferences and materials, and “AFA Partners in Care” dementia care training for healthcare professionals. For more information about AFA, visit www.alzfdn.org, follow them on Twitter or connect with them on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn. AFA has earned Charity Navigator’s top 4-star rating for six consecutive years.