The Veterans Affairs Sussex County Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Georgetown is scheduled to host a veterans’ walk-up flu clinic Saturday, Oct. 24, from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the clinic.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said, it is imperative everyone receives their annual flu vaccination in order to prevent the further spread of preventable viruses.
Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare can receive their flu vaccination at no cost and are being encouraged to attend if they have not already received their seasonal flu vaccination. Veterans only need to bring their Veteran ID card to receive an immunization, and clinic staff will document it in their medical record.
To ensure the health and safety of clinical staff and veterans, CDC guidelines will be followed, and masking and proper physical distancing will be required at the flu clinic.
The Sussex County CBOC is located at 21748 Roth Avenue, Georgetown.
For more information on VA healthcare and veterans’ flu shots, visit the website at www.wilmington.va.gov/Flu-Clinic.asp.