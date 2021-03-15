The Wilmington VA Medical Center (VAMC) this week announced the opening of its new Kent County Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Dover. Beginning March 31, the current location on Governors Avenue will close and all veteran care will be provided at the new location at the Blue Hen Corporate Center, 655 South Bay Road – Unit 3C, Dover.
The clinic can be reached at 1-800-461-8262, ext. 2400.
“We are extremely proud to be moving into this new clinic and expanding on the healthcare services we provide to veterans in central and southern Delaware,” said Vince Kane, director, Wilmington VAMC. “In VA, it is our mission to provide exceptional health care by putting Veterans first in everything we do. It is our privilege to meet the health care needs and challenges veterans face. This clinic is a testament to our investment and commitment to provide more care and services to veterans closer to their home.”
The new location size will increase from the current size of 9,000 square feet to more than 29,000 square feet. The new site will continue to provide veterans with the same services that were available at the former site, and the additional space will allow for the expansion of services such as primary care, behavioral health, specialty services and telehealth.
The new clinic will also include:
- 18 primary care exam rooms;
- 12 mental health rooms;
- Five specialty exam rooms;
- Three women’s health rooms;
- optometry rooms;
- audiology suite;
- phlebotomy lab;
- procedure rooms;
- telehealth rooms;
- conference/group meeting rooms;
- staging area for home-based primary care;
- physical medicine and rehabilitation suite;
- offices for care coordinators;
- requisite waiting, check-in, storage and medication rooms; and
- offices for veteran service organizations.
The veteran’s care team will remain the same, and this relocation should not cause any interruptions to his or her care, officials said.
In order to ensure the health and safety of veterans and staff during COVID-19, veterans are being encouraged to contact their care team by phone before any unscheduled visit to the clinic. Veterans can also schedule appointments at 1-800-461-8262, option 2, or through MyHealtheVet at www.myhealth.va.gov.
COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible veterans
All veterans are being encouraged to get vaccinated when they are eligible. Wilmington VAMC’s goal is to vaccinate all eligible veterans who choose to get a vaccine as quickly and safely as possible. Currently, Wilmington VAMC is offering vaccinations by appointment only to the following categories of veterans receiving care at VA:
- The veteran must be enrolled in VA health care at Wilmington VAMC or one of its five Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Delaware or southern New Jersey; and
- The veteran must be 55 older; or
- The enrolled veteran has underlying health conditions that puts him or her at higher risk. The veteran should speak with his or her primary care team. Scheduling of appointments for eligible veterans who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccination and meet the criteria above, more information, such as scheduling appointments, eligibility and enrollment criteria and other vaccine-related questions can be found on the website at www.wilmington.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp.