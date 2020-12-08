The cold and flu season on the Delmarva Peninsula is well under way. If you have not received your flu vaccination, it is not too late, and it is the best protection against catching the flu. In addition, the Delmarva Peninsula is now experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases affecting hospital emergency departments and inpatient units.
TidalHealth reminds Maryland and Delaware residents that, during the flu season and with the current increase of positive COVID-19 cases, people should be judicious in their use of local emergency departments.
If you’re a normally healthy person experiencing symptoms like fever, muscle or body aches, exhaustion and loss of appetite without chest pain or shortness of breath, it’s best to avoid what are most often — particularly now — extremely busy emergency departments. Family physicians or urgent-care centers are great alternatives for quick and effective care with colds and flus, leaving emergency department staffs to address other critical-care needs.
Additionally, COVID-19 walk-in testing is not being offered at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and TidalHealth Nanticoke, so coming to the emergency department expecting COVID-19 screening and routine testing will only add additional constraints on the resources needed to care for the patients requiring truly emergent care, and may potentially expose you to other illnesses.
TidalHealth Peninsula Regional has partnered with the Wicomico County (Md.) Health Department to expand COVID-19 testing at the Salisbury (Md.) Fire Department Headquarters Station 16 on Cypress Street. Those weekly drive-through tests are free, but do require advanced registration by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at (410) 912-6889. Hotline staff will also be able to assist you in locating other screening sites, or visit https://coronavirus.maryland.gov.
In Delaware, COVID-19 testing location information is available at https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing.
Those still in need of a seasonal flu shot should visit the TidalHealth website at https://www.tidalhealth.org/2020flushots for a list of locations on the Delmarva Peninsula. The next free seasonal flu clinic is Saturday, Dec. 19. TidalHealth Peninsula Regional is offering flu shots aboard the Wagner Wellness Van outside the Froggy-99 radio station’s Salisbury studios on Route 50, in the former K-Mart Shopping Center. The clinic, for people 13 or older, will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
For more information on what types of conditions or illnesses should be treated in an emergency department, please visit: https://www.tidalhealth.org/patient-care-health-info/conditions-health-topics/emergency-trauma.