In today’s fitness arena, there are a ton of different popular trends and hot topics. Strength training, athletic performance, bodybuilding and, of course, the ever-popular weight loss!
Weight loss isn’t easy, but it’s also not complicated — not in a physiological sense, that is. Program adherence and lasting, long-term results are a different story. However, we’re pretty good at that. We try to teach and maintain small changes that incorporate healthy habits that lead to long-term changes in behavior, versus quick results that you cannot maintain.
Here, I’ve put together a list of five different strategies and tips for long-lasting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle:
(1) Drinking water — Water makes up almost 75 percent of the human body and is essential to almost every physiological process in the body. In fact, drinking more water can actually help you burn more calories while at rest. One study showed that additional water intake increased resting energy expenditure 24-30 percent. (https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/drinking-water-helps-with-weight-loss).
Drinking water before your meals can help make you feel full, which, at the end of the day, will help with a reduction in the amount of calories that you consume, again leading to healthy weight loss. (This leads into Point 2).
So, how much water should you drink? Well, everyone is different, and a lot of factors go in to determining how much water you should drink as an individual. My general rule of thumb is, if you think you’re drinking enough water, drink more. Take sips before each bite of food, drink when thirsty, and make sure to stay hydrated before and after exercise.
(2) Proper energy balance —We’ve all heard this before, right? We need to eat less calories than we burn… But what does this mean? Your body has something called BMR (basal metabolic rate). BMR is the amount of calories your body burns just by performing its basic daily physiological (internal) functions. i.e., breathing, shuttling waste, brain function, etc.
On top of that, your body also burns calories when you move. Any type of movement uses energy (calories), from picking up a pen to lifting a barbell. Different types of movement use different amounts of energy and your calorie intake should be balanced accordingly (if your goal is weightloss).
How do I know what my BMR is and how many calories I should be consuming? There are a number of different tools and formulas you can use in order to calculate this, and I’ve included a link. Bottom line? You need to burn more calories than you eat in order for weight loss to occur. There is a lot more that goes into it, but that’s the basic gist! (www.calculator.net)
(3) Get enough sleep — Adequate sleep is a huge part of accomplishing and maintaining a healthy weight. Studies have shown that poor sleep patterns have a direct correlation to weight gain and obesity. This is due to the impact that sleep has on your hunger hormones, ghrelin and leptin. When you get inadequate sleep, your body makes more of these hormones; thus, people eat more and gain weight.
Lack of sleep also has an effect on and increases the stress hormone cortisol, which can lead to increased appetite. Lack of sleep has also been linked to poor decision-making, which can lead to lack of self-control and poor decisions when making food choices.
Sleep is not only important for controlling your food intake, but it also plays a huge part in recovery and repair of your body’s tissues.
4) Eat whole foods — There is one very important fact of food consumption that is not talked about enough, and that is something called TEF, or thermo effect of food. When you eat — actually, even when you start to smell food — the digestion process starts to take place. Chewing your food, enzymes are released to break down the foods, muscles are incorporated to move it down your throat, your gut bacteria gets involved, etc., etc. (it gets deep). The fact is, at least 10 percent of your overall daily calorie expenditure comes from actually eating food. That adds up, a lot!
Let’s say your calorie intake is the standard 2,000 (recommendation for a healthy adult male). That’s a weekly calorie burn of 1,400, just from the activity of eating. Pretty good, right? Add in Step 5, and you’re on your way to weight-loss heaven!
Making this process more efficient is eating whole, fibrous foods. The kinds of foods are harder to break down and take longer, thus needing more energy and burning more calories. Also, raw veggies are best (hummus makes a great dipping sauce). Eat whole foods!
5) Exercise — Everyone knows you should exercise, right? Movement burns calories, plain and simple. We won’t get into the other amazing benefits of exercise, but the American Heart Association, the American Dietetic Association and the Department of Health & Human Services all recommend 2.5 hours of moderate-intensity aerobic activity a week, coupled with two strength-training sessions, for maintaining a healthy weight.
Your program does not — I repeat: does not — have to be fancy. It needs to be consistent. Walking for 30 minutes a day and a basic strength-training program that focuses on proper form is the best approach. Incorporate full-body exercises to maximize calories burned, and if you’re a beginner, just focus on learning the ropes. Get with a fitness professional who can guide you in the right direction and ensure that you’re maintaining proper form, and that the prescription fits your personal needs.
These are some of the simplest yet most effective ways of getting to and maintaining a healthy weight. Sometimes it’s not as easy as it sounds. We understand that, and that’s why at CustomFit360, our team of fitness professionals is here to help guide you every step of the way. Offering customized fitness and nutrition programming to meet your specific needs. We are dedicated to our #helpfirst approach and helping you reach all of your weight-loss, fitness and nutrition needs. To schedule a complimentary introduction to our programs, reach out to myself or our general manager, Melissa.