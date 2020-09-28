TidalHealth’s Salisbury Drive-Thru Flu Clinic is returning for its 26th season on Friday, Oct. 9, at Arthur W. Perdue (Shorebirds) Stadium at the intersection of Route 50 and Hobbs Road in Salisbury, Md., from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Seasonal quadrivalent flu vaccinations will be administered to individuals 13 or older (those ages 13-17 should bring a parent or legal guardian to sign consent). A physician’s order is not necessary. Flu shots at the TidalHealth Salisbury Drive-Thru Clinic will be free.
TidalHealth (formerly known, in part, as Peninsula Regional) will not be providing any COVID-19 testing at this event, representatives noted. In accordance with COVID-19 safety precautions, all clinical and non-clinical staff working the Drive-Thru Flu Clinic will be in appropriate personal protective equipment. Direct contact with participants will be limited. TidalHealth is also asking participants to wear protective masking in their vehicles when in contact with any staff members at the flu clinic.
Flu vaccinations are being encouraged for anyone older than 6 months, but especially for people older than 65, people with heart or lung disorders, immunosuppressant diseases or diabetes.
Participants are being encouraged to wear a short-sleeved shirt that will provide easy access to the upper arm. The vaccine being administered is effective for everyone meeting the age restrictions.
Additional drive-through flu-shot clinics are slated for the area during October. A Millsboro event is set for Oct. 31.