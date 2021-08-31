TidalHealth Peninsula Regional this week announced that it is again a 5-star recipient for both vaginal and C-section deliveries as recognized by Healthgrades. The 5-star rating indicates that TidalHealth’s clinical outcomes for the two services are statistically significant.
This is the fourth consecutive year that the Salisbury, Md., hospital has been 5-star rated by Healthgrades in each service and the only Delmarva hospital to do so from 2018 to 2021. In 2021, only 11 Maryland hospitals hold the distinction of being 5-star rated in each. The state of Delaware does not make its all-payer data available, so hospitals there, including TidalHealth Nanticoke, are not reviewed by Healthgrades.
“This is a great honor for an outstanding, caring and compassionate Women’s & Children’s team here at Peninsula Regional,” said Steve Leonard, Ph.D., MBA, FACHE, and CEO of TidalHealth.
“As a family-centered hospital, we welcome around 2,000 babies into our community each year. We are proud that this award reflects the high-quality, safe, nurturing environment we work to provide for new mothers. Our obstetrical team works with families to discuss their birthing options, from births assisted by midwives with a physician’s support to providing complex care for high-risk pregnancies.”
“Women can feel confident selecting a hospital recognized with a 5-star rating for providing exceptional women’s care. We commend the organizations like TidalHealth Peninsula Regional that receive this achievement for their ongoing commitment to providing exceptional care for their patients,” said Dr. Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer for Healthgrades.
TidalHealth also has a team of dedicated neonatologists and neonatal nurses who provide intensive care for babies who may require respiratory support and closer observation in its Special Care Nursery. As part of an ongoing collaboration, Children’s National Hospital cares for newborns in the Special Care Nursery. The neonatologists provide ongoing, evidence-based educational classes on current neonatal care.
Healthgrades analyzed all-payer state data for 16 states for years 2017 through 2019. Healthgrades found that there is a significant variation in hospital quality between those that have received 5-stars and those that have not, representatives noted.
TidalHealth Peninsula Regional is also the recipient of the Healthgrades 2021 America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award. The 2021 honor marks the fourth year in a row that Healthgrades has recognized the Salisbury hospital as being among the best in the nation.
TidalHealth Peninsula Regional is the only hospital on the Delmarva Peninsula to achieve the recognition this year, and one of just nine in Maryland. The distinction places the hospital in the Top 5 percent of more than 4,500 hospitals assessed nationwide for its superior clinical performance as measured by Healthgrades.