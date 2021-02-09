Steve Leonard, Ph.D., MBA, FACHE, CEO of TidalHealth, this week announced that TidalHealth Peninsula Regional has again achieved the Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award.
The 2021 honor marks the fourth consecutive year (2018-2021) that Healthgrades has recognized the Salisbury, Md., hospital as being one of the best hospitals in America. TidalHealth Peninsula Regional is again the only hospital on the Delmarva Peninsula to achieve the recognition this year, and one of just nine in Maryland.
The distinction places TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in the top 5 percent of nearly 4,500 hospitals assessed nationwide for its superior clinical performance as measured by Healthgrades, an online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals.
TidalHealth is among just seven hospitals in its home state to achieve the America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award for the past four consecutive years.
“Amidst the coronavirus crisis, it has never been more important to acknowledge the hospitals that remain committed to delivering the highest quality care,” said Dr. Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer, Healthgrades. “Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospitals recognizes organizations across the U.S. for their ongoing pursuit of the highest healthcare standards and exceptional outcomes.”
From 2017 through 2019, patients treated in hospitals achieving the award had, on average, a 27.4 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award, as measured across 19 rated conditions and procedures for which mortality is the outcome.
During the same period, if all hospitals performed similarly to those achieving the Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award, 167,235 lives could potentially have been saved, they noted.
“It’s a remarkable accomplishment for any hospital to be placed among the best 250 of its peers, of all sizes and specialties, at least once. To do that four consecutive years is extraordinary,” said Leonard. “TidalHealth is better together because of our outstanding team of employees, medical staff, and volunteers. Our Healthgrades clinical successes are a direct result of their dedication and devotion to every patient and family member under our care.”
TidalHealth also shined in Healthgrades’ recent 2021 STAR report. For the seventh consecutive year, TidalHealth was named one of Healthgrades 50 Best Hospitals in the United States for Vascular Surgery.
TidalHealth also achieved national recognition from Healthgrades in 2021 for being in the top 5 or 10 percent of all United States hospitals for the following clinical services that were presented with Healthgrades Clinical Excellence Awards:
- Top 5 percent for patient safety, three years in a row;
- Top 10 percent for vascular surgery since 2015, and top 5 percent in 2021;
- Top 10 percent for orthopedic services, five years in a row;
- Top 10 percent in joint replacement surgery in 2021; and
- Top 10 percent for critical care, two years in a row.
To learn more about how Healthgrades determines award recipients, and for more information on Healthgrades Quality Solutions, visit www.healthgrades.com/quality.
To view the 2021 virtual presentation of the 2021 America’s 250 BEST Hospitals award to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, visit https://jwp.io/s/fLyOco1S.