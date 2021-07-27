TidalHealth Peninsula Regional has again been named a Best Regional Hospital on the Eastern Shore of Maryland according to U.S. News, the publisher of Best Hospitals magazine, which ranked the Salisbury, Md., hospital as the No. 8 hospital in Maryland.
U.S. News & World Report rated TidalHealth Peninsula Regional a “high-performing hospital” in the treatment of heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), knee replacement surgery, hip replacement surgery, diabetes care, lung cancer surgery, stroke care and colon cancer surgery. To be nationally ranked in a specialty, a hospital must excel in caring for the sickest, most medically complex patients.
The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings, now in their seventh year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for common conditions and elective procedures. The ratings are intended to extend the U.S. News mission of providing consumers with patient decision support beyond the Best Hospitals rankings, which are geared toward complex specialty care.
For the 2021-2022 ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in more than 20 specialties and conditions. The U.S. News Procedures & Conditions methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality, such as risk-adjusted outcome rates, volume, quality of nursing and other care-related indicators.
“Organizationally, it’s great to again be honored among the best in Maryland and with our peer hospitals in America,” said Steve Leonard, Ph.D., MBA, FACHE, president/CEO of TidalHealth. “This recognition is an acknowledgement of how hard everyone in our health system continues to work, including our board, medical staff and volunteers, to maintain the best possible environment for our patients, and it is gratifying to know these team efforts are being recognized again nationally by U.S. News.”
TidalHealth Peninsula Regional was also presented this year with the Healthgrades 2021 America’s BEST 250 Hospitals Award for Clinical Excellence, placing it among the top 5 percent of all United States hospitals for patient care and outcomes for the fourth consecutive year.
TidalHealth Nanticoke, for the fifth consecutive year, was the recipient of the Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award, placing it in the top 10 percent of American hospitals.
“This year’s expanded report from U.S. News includes new ratings for important procedures and conditions to help patients, in consultation with their doctors, narrow down their choice of hospital based on the specific type of care they need,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis. “The hospitals that rise to the top of our rankings and ratings have deep medical expertise, and each has built a track record of delivering good outcomes for patients.”