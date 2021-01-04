TidalHealth Peninsula Regional was recently honored by CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst) with a Blue Distinction Centers+ for Bariatric Surgery designation, as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.
Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated healthcare facilities that show a commitment to delivering high-quality patient safety and better health outcomes, based on objective measures that were developed with input from the medical community and leading accreditation and quality organizations.
“TidalHealth Peninsula Regional is proud to be recognized for meeting the rigorous selection criteria for bariatric surgery set by the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program,” said Dr. Un Chin, MD, medical director of the bariatric surgical program at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional. “We provide exceptional care to our patients, and it’s always gratifying to have this level of national recognition to confirm that our commitment to outstanding care and patient safety is on par with the best bariatric programs in the United States.”
To receive a Blue Distinction Centers+ for Bariatric Surgery designation, a healthcare facility such as TidalHealth Peninsula Regional must demonstrate success in meeting patient safety measures, as well as bariatric-specific quality measures, including complication and readmission rate for laparoscopic procedures in sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass and adjustable gastric band. All designated facilities must also be nationally accredited at both the facility and bariatric program-specific levels, as well as demonstrated cost-efficiency compared to its peers. Facilities designated as Blue Distinction Centers+ are on average 20 percent more cost-efficient in an episode of care compared to other facilities.
Quality is key: only those health care facilities that first meet Blue Distinction’s nationally established, objective quality measures will be considered for designation as a Blue Distinction Center+. The Blue Distinction Centers for Bariatric Surgery program provides a full range of bariatric surgery care, including surgical care, post-operative care, outpatient follow-up care and patient education.
Bariatric surgeries are among the most common elective surgeries in the U.S. — with more than 252,000 bariatric surgeries performed in 2018 based on a report from the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS). Furthermore, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) estimates that nearly 42.7 percent of U.S. adults and 18.5 percent of youth are obese and are impacted by obesity-related health conditions. With obesity reaching epidemic levels among U.S. adults, a significant opportunity exists to improve quality care for bariatric surgeries within the national healthcare system.
Since 2006, the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program has helped patients find quality specialty care in the areas of bariatric surgery, cancer care, cardiac care, cellular immunotherapy, fertility care, gene therapy, knee and hip replacement, maternity care, spine surgery, substance use treatment and recovery, and transplants, while encouraging healthcare professionals to improve the care they deliver. Research shows that, compared to other healthcare facilities, those designated as Blue Distinction Centers demonstrate better quality and improved outcomes for patients, representatives said.
For more information about the program and for a complete listing of designated facilities, visit www.bcbs.com/bluedistinction.