TidalHealth has received two American Heart Association (AHA) Achievement Awards for implementing quality improvement measures at their Salisbury, Md., and Seaford hospitals that ensure cardiovascular patients receive efficient and coordinated care, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions.
TidalHealth Peninsula Regional is the 2021 recipient of the AHA and American Stroke Association Get with the Guidelines-Stroke Gold PLUS with Honor Roll Achievement Award. TidalHealth Nanticoke also received the same award but was also additionally presented with the Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll. The added designation for the Seaford hospital means TidalHealth Nanticoke met quality measures developed with more than 90 percent of compliance for 12 consecutive months for the “Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.”
Nearly half of all adults in the U.S. have experienced some form of cardiovascular disease —including heart attack, stroke and heart failure. For patients with conditions that are severe enough to be transported or admitted to a hospital, time is considered critical.
“A stroke patient loses 1.9 million neurons each minute treatment is delayed. This recognition further demonstrates our commitment to delivering advanced stroke treatments to Delmarva patients quickly and safely,” said Warner Crumb, executive director of orthopedics and neurosciences at TidalHealth. “The Get with the Guidelines Stroke initiative and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based and proven clinical guidelines developed to give patients their best possible chance of survival and recovery after cardiovascular events.”
Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone suffers a stroke every 40 seconds.
“We are pleased to recognize TidalHealth for their commitment to cardiovascular care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the American Heart Association’s Quality Oversight Committee and executive vice chair of neurology, director of acute stroke services, Massachusetts General Hospital. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the American Heart Association’s quality improvement programs often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”