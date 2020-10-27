TidalHealth (formerly Peninsula Regional) will offer its first free seasonal drive-through flu-shot clinic at the TidalHealth Millsboro Campus off Route 113 on Saturday, Oct 31, from 8 a.m. to noon.
No insurance or payment is needed, and anyone 13 or older is welcome, though those ages 13-17 should bring a parent or guardian to sign a consent. The event offers standard-dose quadrivalent shots only. Shot-seekers should wear a mask when interacting with staff, and the nurses will have them on their way to a healthier flu season without having to leave their car.
TidalHealth’s Millsboro Campus is located at 30265 Commerce Drive, Millsboro, next to Popeye’s.