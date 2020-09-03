The former Peninsula Regional Health System on Sept. 1 announced its new name: TidalHealth. The name was chosen after months of research through interviews with patients and staff of the entities that make up TidalHealth: Peninsula Regional and Nanticoke hospitals; the McCready, Ocean Pines and Millsboro Health Pavilion; the many specialty- and primary-care offices of its affiliated provider network; and the providers of services such as laboratory and radiology.
“We spent countless hours talking with patients, physicians and employees to gain an intimate knowledge of our community so that we could discover a common identity and create something larger that best meets the needs of those we serve,” said Steve Leonard, TidalHealth president and CEO. “Throughout the process, we have come to realize three key points about our health system: Quality is our constant. Special is our signature.
Community is our core. We are better together and the community must feel it. Just as the tides shape our waterways, we are shaping healthcare on Delmarva.”
The new identity, he said, allows community members, as well as staff, to have a better sense of the scope of services offered across the health system, and it also conveys the shared roots, values and culture of the organization.
The hospitals will retain some of the identity ingrained in the community for, in the case of Peninsula Regional, more than 100 years. They have been renamed TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and TidalHealth Nanticoke.
“The tides are embedded deeply in the history of Seaford — and all of Delmarva, a peninsula crisscrossed by waterways and surrounded by ocean and bay. The tides are a constant in our culture,” said Penny Short, president of TidalHealth Nanticoke.
“Commonality of culture — not just in heritage, but in dedication to patient safety and to care for the communities we serve — is what drove Nanticoke to choose to join forces with the Peninsula Regional Health System last year. Our greater, combined force is reflected in our new identity as TidalHealth.”
Peninsula Regional Medical Group, the Nanticoke Physician Network, Delmarva Heart and Peninsula Cardiology have officially joined under the new name TidalHealth Medical Partners.
“By coming together, we’re making it easier for every person on Delmarva to find care where and when they need it,” said Dr. Karin DiBari, MD, who will oversee the network of physician and specialty offices as President of TidalHealth Medical Partners. “It is essential for every person to have a provider who will be with them on their health journey, helping them to stay well, and providing care and guidance when they are sick.”
For patients, she said, the change will be seamless — and will make care even more accessible. Patients will be able to rely on the same providers in the same offices. Appointments that have been previously scheduled will not change. What patients of the new physician group might find, though, is that they now have an office or specialty practice, medical campus or doctor closer to them and more conveniently located because of the collaboration.
“The name on the doors may change, but our commitment to the health of our community remains consistent,” Leonard said. “We know that with this new identity, we can continue to care for the people of Delmarva for generations to come.”