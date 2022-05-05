Are you struggling to lose weight and feel frustrated with your so-called “appetite”?
Do you cringe at the thought of controlling your food intake for weight loss?
Do you frequently feel like you are not satisfied with small amounts of your favorite foods?
Do you feel like you must fight with food and appetite control to lose weight?
If you resonate with any of these questions, never fear. Thankfully, there are some commonsense explanations and solutions for so called “appetite control” and eating less in order to lose weight.
Appetite represents the psychological desire for something — in this case, food. Hunger represents a biological need for food as fuel for the body. Appetite can be influenced not only by physical desires to eat but also by sensory responses, such as smell, sight and surroundings.
The dieting industry has sold us on the idea that our innate appetite should be feared, controlled, manipulated and even ignored. We adopt the belief that we should eat a predetermined number of calories for weight-loss success, regardless of the uniqueness of each individual.
Appetite goes ignored, and uncomfortable hunger feelings are believed to be a shiny weapon to yield for shedding unwanted pounds. Food is to be feared as the enemy, and whoever can sustain hunger the longest wins.
Funny how that weight-loss win is typically short-lived, due to the unsustainability of unsatisfied hunger. Pounds come rolling back on, and we are left with a shameful belief that we just have a “big appetite” and somehow have failed ourselves.
While, yes, eating less food is typically required for most people who embark on a mission to lose unwanted pounds, there is much to consider before judging ourselves for having a so-called “big appetite.”
Do you find yourself gobbling down a big meal in short order, or maybe polishing off a bag of this or that and reaching for more, only to land at the bottom of the bag? How about wolfing down your lunch at your desk and swearing that someone stole the other half of your sandwich? Have you ever eaten a huge bowl of ice cream in front of the TV and realized that you really did not even taste it, then fill another bowl to satisfy your “appetite”?
Most of us can answer yes to some, or even all, of these questions. Reasons for this are clear: We are eating in a fast-paced, checked-out, disembodied manner. When we are inhaling our portion of food in record-breaking time, we are usually focused on something besides the experience of eating. Talking to others, reading, working, surfing social media on our phones, etc., represents an experience that is outside of the body.
In this manner it is very easy to see how we can overeat and want more because we were not present with our food. We then go for seconds or thirds to feel satiated when, actually, had we been mindfully enjoying our food by eating slowly and savoring the taste, feel and experience, we would give ourselves the opportunity to satisfy our appetite with a reasonable portion of food.
By being present and mindful with our food, we are eating in a slow paced, self-aware, embodied manner. This means we are in the body and connected to our innate appetite in an authentic manner. We then fulfill our appetite in a natural way, while satisfying our hunger simultaneously. Giving ourselves this loving experience with eating represents a gesture of true nourishment, as opposed to ravenously stuffing and ignoring ourselves in the pleasurable act of eating.
When we discover how to honor our appetite by giving it the respect it deserves, paying attention to it, being present with the act of eating and giving ourselves the space to experience pleasure in eating, we put ourselves in the ideal metabolic relaxation response, which is optimal for digestion, assimilation and calorie-burning.
So forget the war with appetite and self, the lies of enduring painful hunger, the obsessive calorie trackers, appetite suppressants, fake boxed diet foods and expensive supplements. Instead, give yourself the gift of slowing down with your meals and snacks to experience the joy of embodied presence with eating. You just might discover a newfound relationship with your friend, appetite, when we give it the attention it is asking for. Funny how unwanted pounds seem to disappear as a result.