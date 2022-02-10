Tracy Desjardins is an international health coach, mind body eating coach, certified fitness professional, author and speaker who specializes in holistic wellness coaching for women. Through her own prior struggles with overweight, dieting, binge eating, sugar addiction and emotional eating challenges, she aims to share a compassionate space with other women working through similar trials. Her professional work is centered around helping women discover their very own transformative steps to finding sustainable peace with food, body and self.