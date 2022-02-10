The dreary months of winter are here in full force on the Delmarva Peninsula. Unpredictable weather patterns and more weeks of cold, gray weather than we care to count can make it rather challenging to find the joy. We may find ourselves feeling more sleepy than usual. We may also notice cravings for decadent comfort foods that seem insurmountable and are tempted to give up on our New Year’s best intentions to begin eating healthy and taking care of ourselves.
This is quite normal and can be understood as “winter blues.” Reduced levels of sunlight cause our internal body clock to shift, and this can even feel a bit depressing. Of course, an obvious answer is to book a trip to Hawaii, but for most people this is not a reality — especially under our current COVID crisis! Some people may even experience SAD (seasonal affective disorder) where there is a drop in serotonin (a brain chemical) that affects mood. In this case, it is best to see a doctor for treatment options.
So, if we are not booking the trip to Hawaii, and the groundhog basically said, “Go back to bed — sorry,” what can we do to find some joy and elevate our mood?
Never fear! Here are 10 simple tips to boost your happy vibes right now, despite the advice of the groundhog. (Does anyone really believe him anyway?)
(1) Whole foods are our friends.
- Shop for seasonal, vibrant vegetables, fruits, leafy greens and get creative in the kitchen! It is “warm foods” season, clearly! Experiment with delicious, healthy soups and stews to nourish yourself from within.
- If you are trying to choke down salads in the winter and this is not resonating with you, it is likely because our bodies, in the cold months, often desire foods that will warm our bellies and provide abundant nutrition.
- Limit sugary junk-type foods that tend to give us brain fog and belly bloat, and contribute to weight gain and all things yucky in our attitude.
- Drink plenty of water to keep your body and mind hydrated.
(2) Brighten your home.
- Open the blinds and let in some light. It is amazing how refreshing and mood-boosting this can be.
- Redecorate a room or purge the closets and donate to charity.
(3) Bundle up and get outside!
Yes, it is cold. But we do not live in Alaska. Put on those heavy coats, hats, scarves and gloves and take in some nature. Aim for 20 to 30 minutes of fresh air and abundant scenery. Who loves the boardwalk in our beach community? Grab the earmuffs and just do it.
(4) Normalize sleep patterns.
During this quiet season, there is no need to hibernate and sleep more than our bodies really need. It is tempting to take naps, but only if you really feel that they are necessary. Try going to bed and getting up at the same time each day to establish some regularity with your internal clock. This can do amazing things to boost energy and metabolism.
(5) Get some exercise.
- If outdoor brisk walking is really not your thing, consider a local fitness facility or finally try that yoga class.
- Finding an indoor outlet to briskly move your body and perform some resistance training for strong bones and enhanced muscle health does wonders for improving mood due to the positive endorphins that are created.
(6) Structure your day productively.
- Creating a to-do list with meaningful items to accomplish during the cold months can really improve our mood by helping us feel accomplished.
- Cross off each item as completed and celebrate your successes! They can be as simple as making the bed, cooking oatmeal, doing the laundry, making slow-cooker chicken chili and walking the dog.
(7) Read something inspirational and motivational.
- Consider fiction that interests or inspires you, as well as perhaps a personal development book on how to improve an area of your life that you may have been putting off.
- Reading motivational and inspirational books can be “positive mental nutrition” for boosting mood and attitude.
(8) Socialize.
- Call friends, arrange gatherings, meet out for dinner, go to a book club. Do I dare suggest Zoom? Yes, we are all tired of this, but it is still a convenient, safe way to stay connected during current times.
- Remember, laughter (OK, even virtually) is some of life’s best medicine.
(9) Plan a trip for the upcoming warm and fun months.
Energize your mind by making exciting plans for spring, summer and fall. This gives us something to look forward to and when that time comes we will be grateful that we made plans and did our research ahead of time.
(10) Volunteer.
- Check out local charities, missions, churches and organizations that are always in need of friendly faces and helpful hands.
- This is a sure-fire way to get happy — serving others and being in community with others.
Keep in mind that being proactive in our self-care efforts during the winter months also does wonders to boost our attitude, which keeps our metabolism in gear, and can play a role in weight management and even shedding unwanted pounds naturally. All that is required is a little bit of effort and keeping our promises to ourselves on a daily basis.