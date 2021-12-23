Increasing cases of the coronavirus, crowding in hospitals and exhausted healthcare workers have reached such a level, Dr. David Tam, CEO of Beebe Healthcare, said this week, “that the last time I saw something like this was in combat.”
“People, after months and months of being on the front line, they are tired,” he said during Gov. John Carney’s Tuesday, Dec. 21, press briefing, during which Carney thanked and praised healthcare workers and again urged Delaware residents who aren’t vaccinated to get the vaccine, and for those who are eligible to get booster shots. Everyone should also be wearing masks indoors in all public places, and everywhere that is crowded, he said.
“We have doubled our covid-19 patients since Thanksgiving,” Tam said, and they include those who have been vaccinated, especially if they have underlying health conditions.
The emergency room is full, he said.
“There are people who just are so sick and tired, patients as well as nurses and doctors … there are delays. It’s easier when there are open beds but we are now to a point where we are committed to providing safe care, but it means there will be a wait in the emergency room because other critically ill patients are coming in,” he said.
Tam asked Delaware residents to also get flu vaccines “and to please be kind to our healthcare workers.”
“They will be there on Christmas. I will be there on Christmas. We will be taking care of you, but we are tired. If you have a situation where you are having to wait, be kind. I respectfully ask you to be kind, be nice, because these guys are here to take care of you,” he said.
Also with Carney at the press briefing was Sharon Kurfuerst, System Chief Operating Officer and President of ChristianaCare Union Hospital, who told the governor, “I am not a person who gets anxious or stressed, but I will tell you our situation is dire.”
The census in hospitals statewide is “pretty significant” with coronavirus patients but also with those seeking care for other reasons, she said.
“We are running at, frequently 110, 115 percent capacity in our hospitals. Our emergency departments are very busy. They are incredibly crowded … we need the communities’ help during this time. Our operations are seriously strained … there are patients receiving care in hallways because that is the only place we have to put them. Our staffing is stretched. We are juggling supply needs every day,” she said.
Like Tam, she said healthcare workers are exhausted, frustrated and sad because they see “avoidable illness every single day, much of it covid.”
At mid-week there were 748 new cases of the coronavirus in Delaware and 390 people hospitalized, with 49 critical. There have been 2,249 deaths from the disease.
Carney said in March 2020 many people were hospitalized, but around Memorial Day last year the number of cases decreased. After Thanksgiving, there was an increase in the number of cases. Hospitals carefully managed “who was in the hospital,” Carney said, and reduced the number of elective surgeries to be sure there was enough space for patients suffering with the coronavirus.
“In the spring, things dropped to more of a manageable level, followed by an increase, then a low on June 26 of only 14 people in the hospital,” he said.
By July 4 this year, 70 percent of Delaware residents were vaccinated “but we still have way too many people who are not vaccinated,” he said.
So far, 1.5 million vaccines have been administered in Delaware, with 618,343 people fully vaccinated, although it’s uneven among demographic groups, he said. Those 18 to 34 years old are lagging behind, with only 40 percent vaccinated statewide, he said. Among those 5 to 11 years old, only 12.2 percent are vaccinated statewide.
Only 56 percent of those 65 and older have received booster shots, the governor said.
Replying to a reporter who asked why certain previous mandates and restrictions have not been put in place again, Carney said the objective is voluntary compliance.
Asked what would have to happen to again put those restrictions in place, the governor said there are mixed feelings about that and that Delaware received hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government to support businesses, “so closing them could be devastating for them.”
“Other measures and monitoring will be looked at first, but it remains to be seen depending on what happens with the omicron variant,” Carney said.