Delaware Hyperbarics held a grand opening on Feb. 11 for Sussex County’s first publicly available hyperbaric oxygen treatment center, at 34444 King St. Row in Lewes.
The center offers several therapies, including hard shell hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT). HBOT involves breathing medical grade oxygen in a pressurized environment. The application results in an exponential increase of oxygen in the body, accelerating healing and improving performance, representatives said.
The first-look event demonstrated the chamber to guests, answered questions and provided an overview of how the chamber increases the body’s natural healing abilities, they noted, adding that medical professionals have praised the benefits of hyperbaric therapy for its anti-inflammatory effects, accelerated wound healing, immune system fortification, rapid TBI recovery, alleviation of debilitating Lyme symptoms and more.
“Our center is focused on empowerment through healing,” said Liz Guida, LMT, co-founder of Delaware Hyperbarics. “There has always been a mystique around hyperbaric chambers, and robust research supports its use as an integrated medical technology to enhance health outcomes. Hyperbaric oxygen treatment is just one facet of our healing center, and I’ve seen first-hand how it can help clients reclaim their bodies and get back to living their lives fully.”
Clients can book 60- or 90-minute sessions by calling (302) 313-5555 or through the website before arriving at the spa-like center. The website provides an overview of the center and what to wear and expect. Once onsite, clients are led to the hyperbaric chambers, complete with blankets and pillows. Delaware Hyperbarics adheres to strict COVID-19 safety guidelines.
“Integrating oxygen therapy into our practice allows us to take healing treatment to the next level,” said Delaware Hyperbarics co-founder Steve Caldwell, LMT, a longtime Sussex County resident. “I am a former triathlete like Liz, and we know from using these therapies that your body can heal from pain, injuries and illness.”
In addition to oxygen therapy, Delaware Hyperbarics offers medical massage, John F. Barnes Myofascial Release and an infrared Sunlighten Sauna. To schedule a visit or sign up for a session, call (302) 313-5555 or visit delawarehyperbarics.com.