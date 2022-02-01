Sun Behavioral Delaware (Sun) recently announced that it will host two continuing-education seminars in February of 2022. The sessions are available free of charge to the community as part of Sun’s outreach.
The first event, “Self-Love & Self-Care,” will be held on Monday, Feb. 14, from noon to 1 p.m. Sun’s clinical director, Caitlin Grant, LMSW, CDAAC, will serve as presenter for the event. Her goal for this virtual seminar is to help attendees understand the importance of self-love and self-care. She will discuss the impact of both self-love and self-care on a person’s outlook on life, relationships and overall emotional wellness. Grant will discuss strategies for coping, improving and managing one’s emotional health in the long term.
The second event, “Black Women & Girls’ Mental Health,” will be held on Thurs., Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon. Sun’s guest speaker will be Natasha Mullen, LPCMH, LMSW, ACS, of Milestones Consultants LLC, who has extensive experience on the topic. Since 2004, she has facilitated Unique, a mentoring group, for young ladies and women to develop self-esteem, leadership and social skills. Mullen will discuss the prevalence of mental-health issues in this population, the impact of trauma, and best practices in providing quality mental health support.
Both of these events are part of a series hosted by Sun Delaware throughout 2022. Sun Behavioral Delaware made a pledge to provide these virtual seminars to make critical health education easily accessible. The events are the second and third of Sun’s 2022 learning calendar.
Located in Georgetown, Sun provides inpatient care for adults and adolescents ages 13-17 who are in a mental health crisis or need detox for a substance-use disorder. Sun also provides outpatient services for adults who need intensive therapies quickly. Sun’s services begin with a no-cost assessment, which is available on a walk-in, appointment or telehealth basis. Sun is open 24/7, 365 days per year.
Sun’s Professional Education Series is available to anyone who has a desire to learn more about mental health and substance-use disorders. To learn more about Sun’s Professional Education Series, email info@sundelaware.com or follow Sun Delaware on the company’s LinkedIn page. To schedule a no-cost telehealth consultation for services, visit www.sundelaware.com.