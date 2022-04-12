Sun Behavioral Delaware (Sun) has provided mental health and substance use treatment programs in Sussex County since 2018. As part of its outreach to the community, SUN works with a variety of community-based partners to build awareness about public health issues, and this spring, Sun will collaborate with Sussex County high schools to encourage students to remain sober on prom night.
The program, titled “Remember This Night,” encourages teens to take a pledge to enjoy their proms substance-free. Sussex County Health Coalition and Attack Addiction are partners in the initiative, which is funded by a grant from the State of Delaware.
“Prom and graduation season is a time of celebration. Regrettably, the influence of alcohol and peer pressure is often significant,” said Sun’s Sussex County community liaison, Judy Schlott. “Making matters more concerning, the use of drugs increases.”
Statistically, 70 percent of American teens drink illegally and drive from prom, Sun representatives said. “In many cases, teens will combine drugs, alcohol and driving, which results in motor vehicle accidents and oftentimes, death. ‘Remember This Night’ was created to bring awareness to these alarming statistics and save lives.”
Sun’s “Remember This Night” program will include an art challenge called #MyReasonWhyDE. Teens who sign the pledge to remain sober will receive a commemorative T-shirt. Students will be encouraged to use art materials to decorate their T-shirt of their own design depicting a world without substance abuse.
“Our goal is to engage with local high schools to educate students on responsible decisions and provide resources to help them in this process,” said Schlott, who is spearheading the program on behalf of Sun.
“Remember This Night” and the #MyReasonWhyDE art challenge will kick off on Monday, April 25. Schlott and her team will be working to initiate the program and partner with Sussex County high schools. At each school, the “Remember This Night” team will host an event to promote awareness about this issue and provide resources to help students make responsible decisions.
“Prom night should be one of the best times of your life.” said Attack Addiction Board Member Dawn Hess-Fischer. “One impulsive decision can make it a night to remember for all the wrong reasons. Drinking too much can ruin the experience for yourself, your date, and your friends and your family. Celebrate you and your friends — you don’t need help from alcohol and drugs to make prom great.”
Sun Behavioral Delaware provides mental health and substance-use disorder treatment programs, which are available 24/7. For more information about Sun’s programs, visit www.sundelaware.com or call (302) 604-5600.