Not long after the coronavirus pandemic began, we visited here in the Coastal Point to talk about exercising and staying fit. I shared with you what was going on at my house and here at Tidewater. Some things haven’t changed much. At my house, we’re still washing our hands constantly. We continue to routinely disinfect, and we are very careful to wear masks around others and stay aware of the need to social distance.
All of us are facing uncertainties and the reason for our concern remains. The truth is it’s not easy for any of us. There are no simple answers or quick fixes or solutions. What we can do, however, is control our personal space. We can focus on being positive and staying fit.
For some, there is a silver lining in having more time to take care of things we may have put aside, including focusing on those things we can do to get into better shape. That’s why we’re going to look together at some things you or someone you care about can do about fitness, because that impacts your health and quality of life.
You’ve heard me say it a number of times before: The fact is people who are more active tend to live longer and have a better quality of life. People who don’t stay active tend to be at greater risk of all kinds of health problems, including a reduced mental sense of well-being.
During a pandemic, there are a few things you should know about why it’s even more important to work on fitness goals.
It’s no secret that stress and anxiety are greater during the pandemic than before. Exercise can make a difference, because it releases certain chemicals in your brain that can impact your mood. Chemicals such as endorphins and serotonin play a role in your state of mind and lessen the risk of depression and even mental decline.
In this environment, we want to be particularly mindful of our health. Those of us of a certain age are at higher risk for health issues including COVID-19.
Right off the top, a significant reason to focus on exercise is that it will have a positive impact on the function of your immune system. Given that the immune system is the key player in your body’s defense against infections and diseases, consider this as the top of your list for reasons to focus on fitness.
Since higher weight has proven to be a risk factor with COVID-19, think about how being more active impacts your weight in a good way. When you are more active and are eating a balanced diet, you lower your risk of a variety of health problems, including Type 2 diabetes, stroke, heart disease and high blood pressure.
There’s another big benefit to exercise that also deals with an issue that becomes more important as we age. Our bone density changes as we age, and along with it we can see a drop in muscle mass. That means a loss of strength, as well as flexibility. Why just let it happen? You can maintain and, in a number of cases, build your muscle mass and improve your strength by exercising. In fact, you can incorporate exercises that aren’t very taxing that can help with your balance, which reduces the risk of taking a fall.
How do you begin? Start with an honest self-evaluation. Evaluate key areas involving fitness and write down whether this is a strength, where you’re doing OK and where you need the most work. Those key areas are muscle strength, your flexibility, your stability, your mobility and your balance.
How about your endurance? If you get winded very quickly and you don’t currently have a lung problem or a health issue that would cause you to become winded easily, endurance is a needed focus. Not sure about evaluating yourself or don’t feel comfortable doing it? There’s a surefire solution, and it’s what you need to do before you start exercising anyway. You can probably say it along with me because I tell you this so many times: Set up an appointment with a doctor to discuss it. You might have longer wait times for a visit because of the pandemic, but it’s important to have that appointment with your doctor first. You might even find your doctor offers telemedicine, so you can visit remotely.
Talk about what you want to do, how you are feeling, the status of any conditions or health issues you have, any changes in your health and wellbeing, and go over your current medicines and supplements. In doing that, you set the stage for an informed discussion about the steps you might be able to take to achieve better fitness.
During the visit with your doctor, ask about exercise programs and what exercises you can do at home or in safe outdoor situations. Your doctor may also suggest you talk to a physical therapist about an exercise program that is appropriate for your particular situation and is customized to address your needs.
If your doctor clears you to increase your activity, here are a few simple things you can discuss with your medical professional that you might be able to do:
• Take a walk. Begin at a slow pace and gradually increase the pace of your walk over time. Ask a friend to join. With a mask and social distancing, you can still talk and enjoy the companionship.
• If your health and home situation will allow, try simple leg lifts. Sit in a sturdy chair on a non-slip surface. One at a time, slowly raise your leg until it is straight as you can get it and hold it for a few seconds, and then slowly lower your leg. Try doing it five times with each leg. Over time, you can gradually increase the number of leg lifts you can do.
• Do you have a few cans of soup or vegetables in the cupboard? Try arm raises. Lift your arm from your side extending it straight out to shoulder level and hold it in that position for a few seconds before slowly lowering your arm back to your side, while keeping it straight.
You can do arm raises standing or sitting in a chair. You gain the added benefit of strength training when you hold a can in each hand while you’re doing your arm raises. Try doing five arm raises with each arm and, just like with the leg lifts, you can gradually increase the number of arm raises.
• You can do toe lifts, too. This is a great way to build balance and strengthen your feet, which can help improve mobility. Hold on to the back of a chair and lift on your toes, then lower back down on your foot. Try doing this 10 times with each foot. Make sure you are using a sturdy chair on a non-slip surface.
If you’re farther along in reaching fitness goals, your doctor will be able to help guide you there, too, but keep in mind that whatever your fitness level is, you want to have your medical professional’s approval, and you only want to do exercises in a safe environment. Having a family member or friend there to spot you is a great idea. There are many more options, depending on your health and personal needs. That’s why getting evaluated by your doctor is so important.
We touched upon this briefly, but I want to talk about this a bit more because it is so important. Mental wellbeing can be a big issue during challenging times. Many people are having trouble sleeping and are feeling down in this new normal. There’s no shame in it, and there’s no shame in talking about it. We all have tough times and the greatest strength comes from facing it and getting help. Talk to friends and family or talk to a professional. Whatever you do, take steps to get help. There are helplines available 24/7, so you never have to wait.
A few things I want to share with you before we end this visit: We all continue to face personal challenges that we would never have imagined one year ago. We miss so many people and so many things that we can no longer do or can only do in strange, new ways. But we also know our strength is in working together, taking care of each other and looking out for those who truly are alone.
My thoughts are with all of you. For some, who have lost a loved one or who have someone diagnosed with COVID-19, the struggle is beyond measure. I can only hope you find strength and comfort knowing the Delmarva community stands by its neighbors.
Last time we touched on this subject, I shared my thoughts about something someone once said, and it seems so appropriate that I am going to return to it.
Mr. Rogers used to tell youngsters what to do when they were troubled: “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.” It couldn’t be truer than here on Delmarva.
If you’re sad, lonely or in need. Reach out. If you’re in a good place, be one of the helpers. Take a moment to reach out to someone who is alone. A simple phone call to let someone know they are being thought of brings light to the most difficult day. We know we have challenges ahead, but as long as we follow the advice of medical professionals and stick together, we will get through this.
Bob Cairo is a licensed physical therapist at Tidewater Physical Therapy. He can be reached by calling (302) 537-7260.