The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association have partnered with Beebe Healthcare to bring the first-ever statewide Stroke Summit to Delaware.
The summit will feature a series of presenters to educate and inform local residents about the risk factors of stroke; the warning signs of stroke; the latest information on prevention, treatment and care; the latest advances in research; and more.
Heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death in the U.S., claiming more lives than all forms of cancer combined. Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death in the U.S., and the No. 3 cause of death in Delaware.
Participants can join host Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, CPHE, FACHE, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare, and special guest E. Thomas Harvey III, AHA Delaware Board of Directors chair, for the presentations. The free educational event will be held at the Fairfield Inn (19113 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. To securely sign up, go to https://tinyurl.com/yj7edb8n. Registration is required.
“As a community health system, Beebe is hosting this conference to focus on prevention, immediate and emergent treatment, and post-stroke care at home,” said Tam. “Please sign up and join us for this free event. Beebe Healthcare, the presenters, the American Heart Association/Stroke Association care about you and your family.”
A boxed lunch will be provided to registered attendees. Among the scheduled presentation topics are: risk factors for stroke, warning signs of stroke and prevention of stroke; an EMS demonstration of all the steps that take place when someone calls 911 for a stroke emergency; a presentation on Tenecteplase, which is a new treatment for large-vessel occlusion strokes; behavioral issues following nondominant hemisphere cerebrovascular accident (CVA); an overview of the different levels of care and goals of each level from a therapy/rehabilitation perspective; stroke research under way at University of Delaware, including his research on stroke and robotics, speech and language therapy, stroke research on rehab and more; and Neurorestoration for Chronic Stroke.
Beebe will also offer optional healthcare screenings for attendees.
For more information about Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org.