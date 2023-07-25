A presentation about ways to potentially delay the growth of Alzheimer’s disease in Sussex County’s increasing senior population will be held at Lewes Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
“It’s important to know that there are steps that we can take to reduce our chances of getting Alzheimer’s,” said Steuart Martens of Rehoboth, a national board-certified health and wellness coach, who will speak and respond to questions. “There is a lot of fear among many seniors, especially if the disease has already been experienced within a family, or for those who have been caregivers, or who are now caring for a loved one who has Alzheimer’s.
“One can have either fear or hope,” he said. “We’d like to offer hope. I don’t want my children or grandchildren or wife to have to go through what I went through with my father, taking the keys to his car, removing him from his office and finally removing him from his home.”
Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia, a gradual decline in memory, thinking, behavior and social skills.
“There are actions that we can take to help reduce our chances of getting Alzheimer’s, including diet, exercise, social interaction and brain stimulation,” Martens said.
The event is sponsored by Village Volunteers, an organization devoted to assisting seniors in Lewes, Milton and Rehoboth who seek to maintain an independent life for as long as possible.
Because refreshments will be offered, those planning to attend are requested to register at the Village office at (302) 703-2568 by Aug. 7.