I used to smoke, but I quit.

Health officials continue to urge smokers to quit, but COVID-19 has put a new emphasis on lung health. Are you a smoker? Are you trying to quit?

Just The Facts

In the United States, smoking is the leading cause of preventable death, the American Lung Association reported.

• Worldwide, tobacco use causes more than 7 million deaths every year. If the pattern of smoking worldwide doesn’t change, by 2030 more than 8 million people each year will die from diseases related to tobacco.

• Cigarette smoking is responsible for more than 480,000 deaths per year in the United States, including more than 41,000 deaths resulting from secondhand smoke. This is about 1 in 5 deaths annually, or 1,300 deaths every day.

• On average, smokers die 10 years earlier than nonsmokers.

• If smoking continues at the current rate among American youth, 5.6 million of today’s Americans younger than 18 are expected to die prematurely from a smoking-related illness. This represents about 1 in every 13 Americans 17 or younger who are alive today.

• The percentage of American adults 18 or older who were current cigarette smokers in 2018 was 13.7.

• In Delaware, 6.2 percent of high school students smoke, with 9.6 percent of males in high school smoking cigars. Cigar smoking is much less common among females.

Also in Delaware:

• 13.6 percent of high school students use e-cigarettes.

• 200 teenagers younger than 18 become new daily smokers every year.

• 15.9 percent of adults, of 122,400, smoke.

• 30.3 percent of cancer deaths in Delaware are attributable to smoking.

