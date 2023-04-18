Dr. William Albanese is a pharmacist by training and manages Atracare as its CEO. Atracare offers primary care, pediatric, walk-in care, and mental health services in Sussex County. Walk-in clinics in both Ocean View and Lewes are open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Known for being easy to access and get seen quickly, Atracare uses texting services to register patients. Text (302) 754-5697 for the Ocean View clinic or (302) 517-1385 for Lewes, or book an appointment on their website at www.atracare.com.