Schell Brothers is partnering with Beebe Medical Foundation to spread kudos throughout the medical community during the month of January.
Beebe team members and the community will have the opportunity to grant kudos and show gratitude for Beebe heroes through the Project Kudos Powered by Schell Brothers program.
Project Kudos is an opportunity to show appreciation and gratitude to local healthcare heroes by giving them kudos via social media, organizers explained. For each kudo received by Beebe Healthcare Heroes, Schell Brothers will donate $1 to Beebe.
Each kudo on social media must be tagged @beebemedicalfoundation and @projectkudospoweredbyschellbrothers in order to count toward the donation.
In January 2020, Schell Brothers started the Kudos for a Cause Campaign. Each month they partner with a different charity to help spread happiness and raise money for a non-profit organization.
“Schell Brothers is harnessing the power of social media to make people feel awesome by doing good,” organizers noted.
In addition, for each kudo, they will place a pinwheel at Beebe Healthcare’s Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus as a visual reminder and thank-you for the hard work and dedication of Team Beebe in the community.
“Project Kudos is excited to spread our message of positivity and support local charities in 2021. We are thrilled to be partnering with Beebe in January and are excited about their mission, their expansion plans and their commitment to community,” said Alyssa Titus, marketing director for Schell Brothers.
In addition to creating their own kudos post, members of the public can give kudos to Beebe Heroes by commenting under the posts related to the campaign on Facebook and Instagram (@projectkudospoweredbyschellbrothers or @beebemedicalfoundation) or by filling out a digital sticker (projectkudos.com) and sharing it on their page online.
“We are so honored and excited to partner with Schell Brothers to spread kudos to our team members. Our Beebe Heroes have been working tirelessly to keep our community healthy and safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We are grateful to our community and fellow civic organizations for the support and compassion they’ve showed us. We are truly all in this together,” said Kay Young, executive director of development, Beebe Medical Foundation.
“We are encouraging everybody to take a moment and show appreciation for our amazing healthcare team members. They are our heroes now more than ever. Your kudos will make them feel appreciated and you will feel awesome and do good at the same time. One kudos=$1 donated to Beebe Medical Foundation. We are all in this together,” said Adelina Riddick, marketing specialist for Schell Brothers.
For more information about Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org.