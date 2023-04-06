The Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation (QRCF) will again host the Bunny Palooza 5K race and 1 mile walk on Saturday, April 8, at 8 a.m., starting at the Bethany Beach grandstand and Garfield, traversing Pennsylvania and Atlantic Avenues on a one-lap course. But runners must not “rabbit out” of the gate — as the race is expected to host more than 500 competitors from Delaware and the eastern seaboard — to save energy for a boardwalk sprint to the finish.
The competition looks to be stiff. Matt Marcini, 45, of York, Pa., was the overall winner in 16:26 last year. Dan Spahr, 44, of Silver Spring, Md., won the male masters title in 18:54.
Kate Loescher, 14, of Stafford, Va., was the women’s winner in 19:04 for 2022. Paula Pels, 54, of Bethesda, Md., won the female masters race division in 22:38.
Bethany Blues is providing barbecue sliders for all runners as the post-race meal and DiFebo’s is expected to offer a lighter fare of chicken salad. The Carl M. Freeman Foundation is a major sponsor this year with a $1,200 gift to QRCF for the Easter weekend race.
Lord Baltimore Elementary School will again be actively involved in the Bunny Palooza festivities. The Parent Teacher Organization will provide activities including crafts, face-painting, and exhibits of robotics or other skills. The LBES Choir will sing the “Star Bangled Banner” national anthem. Pamela Webb, the principal of LB, is the official race marshal and will assist in starter duties. Jessica Behrens, the Lord Baltimore Teacher of the Year who teaches first grade, is the liaison to the PTO on the race volunteer coordination.
LB is also registering its “Girls on the Run” (GOTR) track and running program participants and the new “Let Me Run” for boys which is now in full swing, giving students a chance to exercise.
Doug Purcell, president of the QRCF, said the community has really rallied around this year’s Bunny Palooza event.
“We will see 700 people out at Bethany Beach on Easter Saturday,” said Purcell, who is a realtor with Crowley Realty and the race organizer. The figure includes about 200 families who will walk one mile or kids who can join a fun run down Pennsylvania Ave.
Races2Run, the Drew Gonser race management organization, is providing race registration and timing chips through its association with a race timing company. The race ends on the boardwalk and the awards ceremony, which includes plush bunny toys from Tidepool Toys and medals for place finishers, will be at the Bethany Bandstand.
The proceeds will go to $2,000 annual scholarships for area high school kids with about 10 finalists competing for two annual funding gifts worth $8,000 over the course of a college career.
The QRCF is also planning to support the purchase of moveable soccer goals for the LB outdoor playground —estimated by the PTO to cost $5,000 —following on last year’s major $12,000 QRCF gift toward a paved track. LB is interested in having stable soccer goals that may be transported, according to Webb.
Right now, the race registration proceeds alone are over $8,000 and the sponsorships will bring charitable proceeds from Bunny Palooza to over $12,000 according to records from Races2Run and Purcell. QRCF is a charitable foundation dedicated to education.
This year’s Bunny Palooza festival technical tee-shirt is a coral car and the racing bunny logo on these synthetic runner’s shirts have become something of a collector’s item.