People with diabetes can take control and learn how to live a healthy, fulfilling life while managing their condition, Peninsula Regional Medical Center representative said this week, announcing that it is sponsoring Wednesday-evening and Thursday-afternoon diabetes self-management education class sessions remotely, by telehealth, to allow participants to stay safely at home and socially distanced while improving their understanding of diabetes.
Classes cover healthy eating, activity, monitoring, medications, healthy coping, risk reduction and other self-management skills to help assist with diabetes control. The evening class session will meet for four weeks on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. beginning June 24. The afternoon class session will meet for four Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. beginning June 25.
Registration is required. For more information or to register, call Peninsula Regional Nutrition & Diabetes Education at (410) 543-7061.