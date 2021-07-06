Outdoor temperatures are rising, which means it’s a popular time for family fun in the water. While swimming pools, beaches and boating can be fun to enjoy in the summer, following proper water safety guidelines is essential, according to Bayhealth pediatrician Dr. Adaobi Enekwizu, M.D., who this week recommended a multi-prong approach involving education and preventative steps to keep families safe in the water.
Drowning is one of the top 10 leading causes of death among all young people, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO). It is the leading source of accidental death for children ages 1 to 4. This past year has seen a spike in pool purchases, providing even more reason for homeowners, as well as parents and caregivers, to be reminded of water safety guidelines.
First, families need to be aware of and teach their children the risks that exist in and around natural and man-made bodies of water, said Enekwizu. Even small amounts of water — 2 inches or less — pose a hazard for young children. That includes bathtubs, sinks, toilets, inflatable pools or buckets.
Among children ages 1 to 4, most drownings occur in residential swimming pools. A drowning can occur in less than one minute. There is an increased drowning risk for children with epilepsy, autism spectrum disorder and certain heart conditions. Enekwizu said those children should have a water safety plan from their doctor.
According to the CDC, for every child who fatally drowns, another eight receive emergency care and may sustain long-term injuries, such as brain damage or disability.
The second-highest age group for drowning risk is preteens and teenagers. Such accidents often occur in natural bodies of water, such as ponds, lakes and oceans. Those in that category — particularly young males — tend to take more risks and overestimate their swimming ability in the water, Enekwizu said, adding that they should also take precautions to determine water depth before diving into any water, as diving-related injuries are most common among 10- to 14-year-olds.
Enekwizu explained the water safety guidelines that the CDC and American Association of Pediatrics (AAP) have endorsed for prevention of drowning.
In-ground pools should have fencing, at least 4 feet high, around all four sides, with a self-closing and self-latching gate that opens out from the pool. That alone reduces drowning risk by more than 80 percent. Rescue equipment should always be close on hand. Another helpful measure for pool owners or parents is to be trained in CPR.
Swim lessons are recommended as early as age 1, depending on the child’s developmental abilities.
“This certainly helps with water competency, but close supervision is still key,” Enekwizu said. “Children should always be supervised in the bath or near water. Particularly at the beach or at pools, designate a ‘water watcher’ — a responsible adult that is within touch of children and not distracted by a device, socializing or drinking alcohol.”
For boating and open-water activities, the use of U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets is recommended for all ages.
“Be sure to check the label for approval and follow specifications for sizing based on weight,” she added. “This ensures it is the appropriate fit to keep your family member safe in the water.”
Those interested in CPR and first aid classes can go to Bayhealth.org/Classes-and-Events for some options. Enekwizu is currently accepting new patients at Bayhealth Pediatrics, Milford. Visit Bayhealth.org/Pediatrics to learn more or call (302) 725-3550 to make an appointment.