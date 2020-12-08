Physical therapist Megan McDonald of Aging in Place recently offered information on the practice’s home-based physical therapy and how, she says, it can help minizine the risk of COVID-19.
Q. What makes your company different?
A. We are an outpatient physical therapy practice, just like the outpatient facilities that you see in the community. The difference is that the therapist works one on one with you, in the privacy of your home. We spend an average of 55 minutes per session with our patients, and you have our undivided attention.
Q. Are you a home health agency?
A. We are not a home health agency. Although we come to your home, we bill Medicare Part B as an outpatient provider. Medicare Part B recognizes home-based outpatient services and reimburses as it would with a traditional outpatient facility. We do not provide nursing services, nor do we have the same guidelines as home health agencies. Home-based outpatient services have been around for years, just not in our area until 2016, when we first opened.
Q. What services do you provide?
A. We treat a variety of conditions, and provide orthopedic and neurological rehabilitation. We treat chronic pain, arthritis, post-surgical recovery, neurological rehabilitation (i.e. stroke, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis), vestibular dysfunction/vertigo, weakness, difficulty walking and balance disorders.
We have a staff of therapists, most with over 20 years of experience. Each therapist has special certifications in different areas of study to offer expert care to our community. I personally am a certified dry needling practitioner and Gans AIB-certified (American Institute of Balance for vestibular dysfunction/vertigo).
Q. What areas do you service?
A. We service Sussex County.
Q. As a therapist, why do you enjoy working in this setting?
A. I love seeing people in the comfort of their homes. I can see where individuals struggle and specifically work on those tasks. I also enjoy being able to treat each person one on one. I can focus solely on your needs, the entire time.
Q. What insurances do you accept?
A. We accept Medicare Part B insurance or Medicare Advantage plans as primary forms of payment. I encourage you to call our management staff to review your plan and determine if we can assist with your specific needs.
Q. How are you minimizing exposure to COVID-19?
A. Our team wears KN95 or N95 masks at every visit, we comply with strict hand-washing/ sanitizing procedures, and disinfect equipment between patients. We screen our team daily, as well as every single patient before going into their home. We are happy to report we have not had a single case of COVID to date in our practice.
However, the most significant way that we are minimizing risk to our patients is by delivering expert care in their homes with exposure to just one therapist, as opposed to leaving to receive treatment in a public setting.
Q. How can we make an appointment?
A. The best way to make an appointment would be to call the office so we can initiate your care plan. The office number is (302) 444-8318. Or if your doctor would like to fax a prescription for PT, they can fax it to us at (302) 444-8309.
Q. Do I need a doctor’s referral?
A. You do not need a prescription to start physical therapy. Under the Direct Access laws in Delaware, you have up to 30 days to get a physician referral after initiating physical therapy. Our office takes care of this for you and initiates contact with your physician at Day 1. We also maintain excellent communication with your physician every 30 days, or as needed, to report your progress.