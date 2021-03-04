Spring is in the air, and I can hardly wait. So many of us are really excited about the prospect of warmer weather, opening the windows to get fresh air in the house and getting a chance to have outdoor socially-distant options for getting together with family and friends.
It also means many of us are going to be more active. Whether it’s walking more, getting back into golf, tennis, pickle ball, gardening, bike riding or whatever your favorite activity, there’s so much to look forward to doing.
As you start moving more, something else might become more noticeable. You might be noticing pain in one or both of your knees. Could it be osteoarthritis of the knee? This is such a widespread and serious problem that we’re going to take a look at osteoarthritis of the knee together, because it’s important to understand the causes, the potential symptoms, and what you can do to help yourself and those important to you.
The unpleasant fact is that osteoarthritis (OA) ranks way at the top as a primary cause of disability, and it’s right up there on the list of the most usual reasons people go to a doctor. Studies show that OA is the leading cause of disability. This is one painful problem that frustrates medical professionals because there are still no answers revealing the full picture of the underlying cause or causes.
Knees are one of the most common joints impacted by OA. Both men and women are affected, and there are a number of risk factors, including age. As you reach the age of 60, the risk is great and continues to rise. But, ladies, take note of just how high the risk is for you, because it affects more than two-thirds of women older than 60.
Now, add this disturbing projection from medical professionals: The number of people dealing with OA is expected to rise because our population is getting older and the number of people who are overweight or obese is rising. That extra weight puts significant strain on your knees. There are also genetic factors involved, so no matter how you look at it, this is a pervasive problem.
The best way to get a handle on knee OA is to begin by really understanding the amazing knee joint. Your knee joints are the place where your thigh and shin bones meet. There is also a small bone at the front of the knee called the patella. Most of us know it better as the kneecap.
The ends of the bones are covered in a smooth, sort of slippery substance, known as cartilage. Cartilage is what lets our bones move against each other without friction. It’s a sort of lubricant that protects your knee joints, like all of your joints, from stress.
But your knees also have two other rings of a different kind of cartilage. Those rings are known as your meniscus or menisci, and their role is huge, because they act to share the support of your weight across your knee joint.
Finally, you also have cartilage underneath your kneecaps. So, those knees of yours are intricate joints with a number of moving parts that are key to your mobility.
When you have knee OA, it causes the cartilage in your knee to thin out. It also results in the surfaces of the knee joint taking on a rougher consistency. That’s a problem, because the knee doesn’t move as smoothly as it should.
What are some signs that you might have knee OA? Typically, you start to feel stiffness and pain. Another potential sign is if you notice you’re having a tougher time getting in and out of the car or your chair. You may also notice more difficulty using the stairs or walking.
Have you started to notice that your knees are painful or feel sensitive or tender? Are you noticing swelling? Do you notice these issues when you get out of bed in the morning? Have you started to hear a strange sort of crackling or creaky noise in your knee or knees? These are often signs of knee OA.
You should also know that one of the more typical signs is a sort of sudden catching feeling or a sensation that your knee is suddenly giving way when you’re engaged in some kind of physical activity. As the day goes on, the pain will probably get worse as your activity level increases, but you’ll feel some relief when you rest.
The first and most important step in getting a path forward to address your problem is to get a proper diagnosis. As I have so often told you, don’t self-diagnose. Don’t put off getting your doctor’s diagnosis. If you’ve been having pain in one or both of your knee joints or a feeling of stiffness and a few weeks has gone by and it hasn’t gone away, it’s time to see a doctor.
Don’t forget to prepare for your appointment by writing down the key facts, including when you first started feeling your knee pain. Write down whether you fell or injured yourself in any way that may have brought on the pain and when that injury occurred. Have you had a prior knee injury? Write that down and make sure you describe what you are feeling in your knee or knees, and when you feel it most.
The information you bring should also include a list of all the medications and supplements you are taking and any medical conditions you deal with. If you have had any other changes to your health or in the medications you are taking, make a note of that, too. Remember, giving your doctor as much information as you can, in detail, will make a big difference.
Expect that your doctor will perform a thorough examination and will likely order some tests to focus in on the cause of your problem to reach a diagnosis.
If the diagnosis is knee OA, this is a glass half-full, glass half-empty situation. On the one hand, knee OA is a progressive disease that gradually worsens, and there is no cure. On the other hand, there are ways to reduce the pain you are experiencing, increase your knee function and slow down its progression.
Your doctor is going to look at your specific situation along with any other health issues impacting your overall health profile to suggest a treatment plan that is aimed at relieving your pain and improving your knee function to help with mobility issues.
If you have a weight problem, it’s a key factor that your doctor will discuss with you. Here’s something that should give you some perspective: Weight loss has its challenges, but put that up against your quality of life and limited mobility. Now, think about this: For every 10 pounds of excess weight you carry, you are increasing the stress on your knees by 30 to 60 pounds.
It’s very likely your treatment plan will consist of a few elements that may include medication and physical therapy. With your physical therapy referral, you can expect that your physical therapist will devise a plan based on a thorough evaluation and the information your doctor has shared.
Your physical therapy treatment plan will likely emphasize strengthening the muscles that support your knees, and working with you to increase your overall flexibility and strength. A part of your physical therapist’s focus will likely also be weight loss, if this is an issue that you are dealing with, because it is such an important factor in knee OA.
Physical therapists often have an important role to play in working with you on your weight-loss strategy to achieve and maintain a healthier weight. With the guidance of a physical therapist, the types of exercise, and how long and often you do a specific exercise, will be very important. It is essential to make sure you don’t overdo it or do an exercise improperly, because that is a recipe for trouble. You can cause further complications and make your situation more challenging.
Once again, I want to encourage you to talk to your physical therapist. Have candid conversations, and remember to ask your physical therapist for advice on how to handle problems you may encounter. There are strategies to deal with problems such as difficulty getting out of a chair or even bed. These strategies can help to reduce stress you are placing on your knees and, in the process, it can help lessen your pain.
I want to leave you with this thought: I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to get to a doctor early on and get the proper treatment plan, so you can move forward. This will make a crucial difference.
How many times have you and I talked about quality of life? There’s a reason for that. How can you live your best life if you don’t do everything you can to protect and improve your quality of life? I’m here rooting for you, so take that next step and get moving, so you can keep moving.