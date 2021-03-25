In the play Hamlet, William Shakespeare wrote, “Doubt that the stars are fire, doubt that the sun doth move his aides, doubt truth to be a liar, but never doubt I love.”
There was no doubt, not a fragment of uncertainty, about the love between a husband and wife, both hospitalized at TidalHealth in Salisbury with the coronavirus. The husband repeatedly asked hospital staff if he could see his wife — not possible because of coronavirus restrictions. So when the couple became sicker, and the family decided to discontinue life support, two Intensive Care Unit nurses, aided by the hospital staff, made arrangements for them to die side by side, hand in hand.
“It was something I will never forget. It was very sad they had to die, but I’m glad they were able to go together,” said Katie Clark of Dagsboro, one of the two nurses involved in the plan to allow the couple to die together, although neither she nor fellow ICU nurse Michael King took credit, but instead acknowledged the entire staff.
The couple’s names and the date of their deaths were not revealed, in keeping with the Health Insurance Portability & Accountability Act of 1996, known as the HIPAA privacy rule.
“There was not a dry eye in that room,” Clark said.
“Even the men were crying. And we had the respiratory therapists in there helping us as well, taking life support off. There were staff members outside the room, and there was not a dry eye among them. The family had the comfort of knowing they were together. Their family was saying they loved them, they would miss them and goodbye to them. His family wanted to give him his dying wish, to be with his wife,” Clark said.
Clark, 32, and the mother of a 13-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter, has been at TidalHealth about six years.
Her father, Michael Brittingham of Georgetown, posted on the TidalHealth Facebook page that when he talks to his daughter, “I kid with her, ‘Go save somebody.’”
“This story is so much more. Sometimes when hope is lost, it more important to put people in a position where happiness, dignity, comfort and love can be their lasting impression,” he wrote, thanking King for being there with her.
King, who lives in Westover, Md., explained, “We put the side rails down and placed their hands together, so they were holding each other’s hands. It was emotional to see them die together.”
King held the wife’s hand and Clark held the husband’s. He died first, and she died a few minutes later.
King, 24 — who, with his wife has two young daughters — said it was important to “make it peaceful in every respect.”
“There were several respiratory therapists, several nurses, there. It took more than just Katie and I to help us roll the beds in. ICU techs helped us make sure they had fresh sheets. It was not something that happens every day. With COVID precautions, everybody was all gowned-up, but you could still tell your co-workers were tearing up.
“All of my ICU co-workers and I do everything we can, working together, for all of our patients all the time,” he said. “It touched a lot of people because a lot of us are married and a lot of people have thought of, ‘When I die, how will my spouse deal with it?’ ‘If my spouse died before me, how would I deal with it?’ Death is scary, and people think about those things. When they died together, it was peaceful.”
Clark said she believes it’s important for nurses to be “empathetic and compassionate, as far as care for your patients.”
“It doesn’t matter who you are, all kinds of people are getting COVID and getting sick. What we do matters,” she said.
Clark and King were congratulated on the hospital’s Facebook page, and the post was shared more than 1,200 times, with scores of comments, including one from a woman who posted as Tina Marie, stating that the couple were her parents.
“Though these two nurses are wearing masks, they should be wearing wings, along with anyone working in this field. Losing a loved one was difficult, losing two at once unfathomable and something we never thought we would have to experience — although the way these two loved each other, it was the only way for them to gain their wings.
“To Katie and Michael, these were just two patients on their floor, but to our family they were so much more. A brother, a father, a grandfather a great-grandfather. A mother, an aunt, a sister, a grandmother and great-grandmother. … If they had lifetime-achievement awards, these nurses doctors and support staff deserve it!” she wrote.
Merriah Kelly posted that the couple were her grandparents.
“The compassion that these two nurses showed my grandparents while they were in the ICU was indescribable. Our family is so thankful for Katie and Michael, and you both will forever hold a special place with our family, without meeting either of you face to face. Thank you both a million for everything you did and continue to do.”
Clark and King were awarded a DAISY Award. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The DAISY Foundation was formed in November 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes of Seattle, who died at 33 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura. Both nurses received an award pin, hand-carved serpentine stone sculpture from Zimbabwe, titled “A Healer’s Touch” and cinnamon rolls — one of Barnes’ favorites during his illness.
Nursing supervisor Tina Martin, quoted on the Tidal Health Facebook page, said nursing can be a challenging and exhausting profession, made more difficult by the coronavirus.
“When caring for a husband and wife in the Intensive Care Unit, Michael and Katie showed immense compassion for this couple. The couple fought long and hard to battle COVID-19. When their family decided that their loved ones had fought long enough, they decided to withdraw support and make the couple comfortable and allow them to pass on. When the decision was made, Michael and Katie ensured the couple could be together through this journey,” she wrote.