Nemours Children’s Health and Beebe Healthcare announced on Sept. 22 that they have teamed up to provide pediatric services to the infants, children and adolescents of Sussex County.
Effective immediately, Nemours pediatric hospitalists will provide advanced hospital care, which includes:
- Joining the Beebe Women’s & Children’s Services team to provide care to infants in the Newborn Nursery and at the time of high-risk deliveries, in collaboration with Beebe’s neonatal nurse practitioners;
- Providing consultation and care in Beebe’s inpatient pediatric unit; and
- Providing pediatric consultations in Beebe’s emergency department in Lewes, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“We know how important it is to have easy access to expert care, and we couldn’t be more excited about expanding our services for patients and families in Sussex County,” said Pauline Corso, senior vice president of Nemours Children’s Health and chief operating officer in the Delaware Valley.
“We are so pleased Beebe Healthcare has entrusted us to care for children in their communities. Combining the quality and patient service experiences of our great organizations exemplifies the Nemours promise of redefining children’s health, and our goal of helping children, everywhere, grow into healthy adults.”
“Beebe Healthcare is creating an integrated healthcare delivery system for our community so that your needs can be addressed right here in Sussex County,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. “Beebe is growing with this community, and as more and more families make Sussex their home, this partnership with Nemours ensures the highest quality pediatric care. As a pediatrician myself, I am excited to continue working with Nemours and our pediatric partners in the community to provide care for our families.”
Consistently ranked among the nation’s best children’s hospitals by U.S. News & World Report, Nemours Children’s Health is one of the largest integrated pediatric health systems in the country, with two state-of-the-art children’s hospitals, in addition to outpatient locations in Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida.
Beebe Healthcare, Delaware’s first private hospital, serves Sussex County with approximately 210 inpatient beds and two 24/7 emergency departments, including a Level III trauma center. Beebe Healthcare has been serving the residents of Southern Delaware since 1916, and currently has a medical staff of more than 300 physicians representing 45 medical specialties.
For more information about Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org.