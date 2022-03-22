A weekend open house saw nearly 500 community members tour the brand-new floors of operating and patient rooms of the Specialty Surgical Hospital on the Beebe Healthcare’s Rehoboth Health Campus.
The Surgical Hospital will open in May 2022 and is packed with the latest technologies to streamline operative care for patients with a wide range of medical needs, from bariatric and breast procedures to orthopedic surgeries.
Community members were able to see the private patient rooms and pre- and post-operative bays, as well as diagnostic imaging and physical therapy space. Scheduled tour groups allowed for safe spacing as festivities were curtailed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was wonderful to meet hundreds of our community members and see familiar faces this weekend,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, CPHE, FACHE, president and CEO, Beebe Healthcare. “We wish we could have welcomed more community members to tour the facility. I want to thank all of the Beebe team members who made it a safe environment for the public both Saturday and Sunday. This Surgical Hospital is just the next step in Beebe Healthcare’s ongoing journey of commitment to the people of Sussex County.”
Nearly 75 team members and volunteers worked throughout the week to put on the weekend festivities, as well as tours during the week.
In total, almost 1,000 community members, donors, media, team members and medical staff members were able to see the facility. A ribbon-cutting is being planned closer to the hospital’s opening.