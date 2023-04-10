A Delaware mental health service and advocacy organization is looking for people of all ages and abilities to join in NAMIWalks on May 13, showing the First State’s support for people living with mental health conditions.
“One in five Delawareans will experience mental illness during their lifetime, and we’re walking to change that,” said Dr. Joshua Thomas, NAMI Delaware’s CEO and executive director. “From fighting the stigma of mental illness to changing our crisis response system, the NAMI community works every day to help our friends and family members. NAMIWalks is a powerful public way to show your support for this vital cause.”
Delawareans can sign up to walk or donate at namiwalks.org/delaware.
NAMIWalks Delaware 2023 will kick off Saturday, May 13, at Bellevue State Park. The 3-mile walk winds twice around the fitness trail. Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m., starting and ending from Figure 8 and Hunter Barns, 2360 Lower Lot Road, Wilmington. Step-off is at 10:40 a.m. The route is crushed stone or paved pathway and accessible to people with disabilities. Those who can’t attend on May 13 can be virtual participants and donate to support the efforts.
This year’s goal is to raise $120,000, with 650 walkers and 70 teams. Walkers can also participate individually. Participants are being encouraged to use the hashtag #Together4MH to help raise awareness. In case of inclement weather, walkers can participate indoors at the barn. Food vendors, entertainment, a photo booth, face-painter and much more are designed to make it a fun morning.
“We’re excited about this year’s walk and connecting with even more Delawareans who share our values and vision,” said NAMI Delaware Board President Mary Berger. “NAMIWalks is always a great opportunity to see friends and supporters again and to recommit to our work of support, education, and advocacy until there is a cure.”
NAMI Delaware was founded 40 years ago, in the spring of 1983. Today, the chapter runs educational programs, shapes public policy, advocates on behalf of Delawareans, offers support through the toll-free Helpline, and works to raise awareness, fight stigma and encourage understanding. Unique among state NAMI chapters, it operates a network of permanent and transitional housing for people experiencing chronic mental illness. NAMI Delaware was named the Outstanding NAMI State Organization in 2022 in recognition of its work in outreach, advocacy and education.
Visit NAMIDelaware.org to learn more about the organization and its programs and events. The Helpline, a resource and referral line, is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 1-888-427-2643 or en español at (302) 415-4356. Anyone experiencing a crisis should text 741-741 or call 988.