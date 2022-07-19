After more than two years of advocacy on the issue, NAMI Delaware joined mental health advocates across the country this week to celebrate the nationwide launch of 988 — the three-digit number for people to call or text during mental health, substance use or suicide crises.
“The availability of 988 is a tremendous step toward providing life-saving support for Delawareans and their families during mental health, substance use or suicide crises,” said NAMI Delaware Executive Director/CEO Dr. Joshua Thomas. “But this is only the beginning. With 988, we have an opportunity to reimagine crisis response in Delaware and ensure everyone gets the help they deserve.”
As of July 16, anyone experiencing mental health distress or their loved ones can call or text 988 and be connected to trained crisis counselors from the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline network. Like many states, Delaware’s system for local call-center response is in development.
NAMI Delaware Director of Advocacy & Education Annie Slease serves on the multidisciplinary 988 Planning Coalition led by Delaware’s Division of Substance Abuse & Mental Health (DSAMH) to develop these plans. In the first year of 988, Delaware’s only Lifeline Center, ContactLifeline, will respond to 988 contacts from Delaware’s area code, with a second DSAMH-operated Lifeline Center opening this year. The 988 Planning Coalition expects that at least 90 percent of Delaware’s contacts will be answered by First State crisis counselors by mid-2023.
Slease said 988 is more than a number. But not every crisis can be resolved by phone or text. For those who need more support, on-site mobile crisis response and crisis stabilization should be available in every Delaware community.
“We are pleased to see an evolving plan to build a stronger system to support members of our community in crisis,” Slease said. “It is vital to keeping them safer, out of the criminal justice system and connected to appropriate mental health services.”
Now is the time to reimagine the spectrum of crisis response services in Delaware, she added, saying, “Delaware deserves a comprehensive system of support for those experiencing mental health, substance use or suicidal crises and their families.”
Anyone who wants to share his or her experiences in Delaware and ideas for improving the care system is being asked to take the survey at http://www.namidelawarestories.org/.
“NAMI Delaware looks forward to working in partnership with state leaders and stakeholders to build an effective crisis response system where every Delawarean experiencing mental health, substance use or suicide crises gets the help they deserve,” Slease said.
NAMI Delaware is the First State chapter of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization. In 2022, NAMI Delaware was recognized as Outstanding State Chapter of the Year. To learn more, contact Anne Slease, aslease@namide.org.