Beebe Healthcare announced this week that urologist Dr. Elisabeth Mulroy, MD, has joined Beebe Medical Group.
Mulroy is accepting new patients at Beebe Urology at 34431 King Row Street, Lewes. She joins Drs. Richard Paul, MD, and Delbert Kwan, MD, and Christine Martindale, PA. To schedule an appointment, call (302) 645-2666. She will also see patients in Millville at 32556 Doc’s Place, Unit 12, and in Milford at 810 Seabury Avenue.
“Beebe Medical Group is committed to expanding our access and providers to meet the needs of the community,” said Dr. Bobby Gulab, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer for Beebe Medical Group. “We welcome Dr. Mulroy as our first female urologist to team Beebe and the Sussex County community.”
Mulroy received her medical degree from the Creighton University School of Medicine in Nebraska, and completed her urology and general surgery residency at the University of Connecticut. Mulroy joins Beebe Medical Group, which comprises 21 specialty offices in 44 locations throughout southern Delaware.
“When patients see providers that are within the Beebe Medical Group, they enjoy the experience of seamless electronic medical correspondence between office visits, outpatient facilities, and the hospital,” representatives said.
“I came to Sussex County because I like the friendliness of the people and the small community feel,” Mulroy said. “I am excited to start seeing patients and getting to care for the people who make this great community what it is.”
Mulroy has been trained in robotically assisted surgery as an addition to other minimally invasive surgical methods. She will become a member of Beebe’s Center for Robotic Surgery in the near future.
“As Beebe continues to expand access for healthcare services for the community, Dr. Mulroy’s arrival strengthens our commitment to provide quality surgical care in Sussex County,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare.
Beebe Medical Group practices include the specialties of: Cardiothoracic Surgery, Dermatology, Endocrinology, Family Medicine, Gastroenterology, General and Bariatric Surgery, Hospital Medicine, Infectious Diseases & Travel Medicine, Internal Medicine, Pediatric Neurology, Pulmonary & Sleep Disorders, Surgical Oncology, Urology, Vascular Surgery and Women’s Healthcare.
Four Walk-in Care Centers serve the community in Rehoboth Beach, Georgetown, Millsboro and Millville from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The group also operates three school-based health centers at Cape Henlopen, Sussex Central and Indian River high schools.