It’s that time of year folks: the New Year is coming up! I think we all can’t wait for 2020 to be over — am I right!?!?
Resolutions are always a big part of the New Year and getting healthy is a huge part of most people’s goals.
“I want to get healthier this year.” “I’m going to lose 20, 30, 40 pounds in 2021.” “I’m going to eat healthier this year.” Sound familiar?
Well, if any if this pertains to you, listen carefully! The health and wellness landscape has changed with COVID. There are so many different health and wellness options to choose from! “Which one is best for me,” you might ask. Well, here are five helpful tips to give you guidance on how to make your selection:
1) Is it Sustainable?
Research shows that only 10 percent of people who enroll in programs that offer quick weight-loss maintain that weight loss more than a year. #notcool
Find a program that offers the slow and steady approach — otherwise, you’ll be saying the same thing next year that you are this year.
2) Find a Professional Coach.
Having a health and fitness coach will make things much more efficient. You’ll see results faster, reduce your risk for injury during exercise, help you with accountability and, of course, it’s way more fun.
3) Don’t look for the “cheaper” option
Just like any other product, cheaper is not always better. Quality pays. At CustomFit360, we are by no means “cheap.” Why? Simply put, we’re professionals and we’re some of the best, most experienced trainers in the area. We have extensive knowledge in the areas of physiology, anatomy, biomechanics, corrective and exercise and nutrition prescription. We help get people the results they want.
Of course, we’re not miracle workers. We don’t have a magic wand. You’ll need to put in work, but don’t pinch pennies on your health. That may be a reason as to why we’re looking to make a change in the first place? There are a ton of options out there, but don’t settle. Seek out the best. You deserve it.
4) Have a Support system.
Outside of your health and fitness professional, you need to have a support system. Tell your friends and family that you’ve decided to make a change. If they care about your health (which, of course, they do), they will support your decision. They may even join you.
5) Write down your goals and your “Why”
Having a clear-cut plan and goals can help put you on the path to success. Write your goals down and put them on the fridge, the bathroom mirror, the pantry: somewhere that you will see them every day. The journey to a healthy lifestyle is not always easy, believe me. I know from personal experience. Having your goals and your “Why” in front of you every day can help you stay on track and not derail when you’re having a tough time.
As always, if you need help or have any questions, I’m here to #helpfirst.
Erik Schreiber owns and operates CustomFit360 LLC in Ocean View. He is a metabolic conditioning coach, lifestyle and weight-management specialist and certified nutrition specialist. CustomFit360 LLC has three nutritionists on staff and has a nutrition program called 360 Nutrition & Weight Management. Schreiber can be reached by email at customfit360de@gmail.com or by phone at (703) 626-3157.