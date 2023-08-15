TOPS Club Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has begun unveiling its top “royalty” from 2022 for 2023. TOPS royalty are women and men who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal. Gloria Gibbs of Millsboro, who lost 44.4 pounds, is the 2022 Delaware Queen. She was honored April 13-15 at the state recognition event at the Princess Royale in Ocean City, Md.
“In April of 2016, I saw a notice about a place called TOPS, which said that it was a weight-loss meeting place and that you could Take Off Pounds Sensibly,” Gibbs recalled. “It sounded intriguing ,so I marched right over there on Tuesday morning and found a bunch of ladies who were laughing, talking about weight, food, fruits, veggies and the like. They were actually having fun! I decided to join this fun group of ladies and see what this whole thing was really about.
“Well, I found a whole new bunch of friends, which is really what I wanted, since I was new to the area. There was a bonus, too! I got to have fun and lose weight. These gals and guys (we have a couple of men who joined our chapter) are family now.”
TOPS provides an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness. Consistent group support, health education and recognition are all key components to successful weight management, representatives noted. Delaware has an adult obesity rate of 33.9 percent.
“I was a butterball, close to 210 pounds and in a size 20 before I went to TOPS,” Gibbs said. “I lost a few pounds after my husband passed away, and by the time I moved to Delaware and found TOPS, I was down to 204 pounds. It took a few years at TOPS for me to start caring enough about me and wanting to feel good and look better in order to keep these pounds off.
“I am now the leader of this group of wonderful people, and they have helped me stay focused,” she added. “I feel I have to do well in order to feel good about helping them complete their journey. I am also a new KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) member.”
During 2022, TOPS members in Delaware lost a cumulative 535 pounds.
“We are tremendously proud of our TOPS members’ weight-loss accomplishments,” said TOPS President Rick Danforth, who has maintained a 100-pound weight loss for nearly 20 years. “Through their TOPS membership, these individuals are able to celebrate their own life-altering accomplishments, as well as of other members and those that have come before them. By continuing their commitment to personal lifestyle changes, a hallmark of TOPS’ winning formula, TOPS members utilize the tools they are given and the assistance from their peers to achieve their weight loss goals.”
Weekly meetings are the heart of TOPS support, whether they are held in-person or online. In-person meetings start with an optional weigh-in, with members then sharing challenges, successes, or goals, followed by a brief program covering a variety of health and wellness topics, and may conclude with awards and recognition for the week. Visitors can attend their first TOPS in-person meeting free of charge and are encouraged to try more than one chapter, since they’re all a little different.
For online membership, meetings are conducted via Zoom and are offered at least five times during the week. The meeting starts with members disclosing challenges, successes, or goals. Next, the online facilitator presents a prepared program and sometimes includes guest speakers who share their expert views on fitness, nutrition, and more. Meetings conclude with action steps related to the program presented.
Membership starts at $49 per year in the U.S., plus nominal monthly chapter fees. Join TOPS, visit www.tops.org, or call 1-800-932-8677 to learn more about TOPS and to find a local chapter.