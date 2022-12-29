It seems like it happens every year, doesn’t it? We make those resolutions telling ourselves this is going to be the year to get into shape and get healthier. And every year for many of us, those good intentions fade as we get caught up in the day-to-day and busy schedules or we just plain lack the motivation to take the next step. But here’s the thing. Sticking to those good intentions could literally make a life-changing difference. That’s why we’re going to take a look at why it matters a realistic, doable approach you or someone you care about can take to get on track.
You and I have had many talks about why it is so important to have a more active lifestyle. The most recent statistics from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) make it clear that the message isn’t getting through and that really worries me. More than 75 percent of Americans aren’t getting enough exercise. In fact, only 22.9 percent of U.S. adults meet the necessary physical activity guidelines.
Let me make this clear, folks. I keep talking to you about getting active because this is serious. Not getting enough physical activity can lead to all kinds of health problems and it can also have a negative impact on the health issues you may already be experiencing. Every health professional will tell you physical activity stands out as one of the most crucial factors in maintaining your health. It helps reduce your risk for a number of diseases including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and even some cancers. And on top of the physical implications, there is the impact on your mental health. Physical activity can improve your mood and your mental sense of well-being.
Still not enough to get you moving? How about this? It can have a significant impact on your ability to have a good night’s sleep. It will help you fall asleep faster and allow you to fall into that all-important deep sleep that has shown to be a factor in preventing dementia and other health problems.
Those of us of a certain age need to be on this because physical activity can make a huge difference in your quality of life. It will help you avoid losing your ability to do daily activities. In providing important protection for muscles, joints, and bones, it allows you to maintain the ability to support your body and functional movement. Whether you want to go grocery shopping, climb the stairs in your house, walk across the room or even take a shower, it matters. It means you can have better mobility, so you are able go about your daily life doing those routine tasks that define everyday life. And let’s remember that if you do have mobility challenges, we have also talked about getting input from your doctor and physical therapy professionals to get a customized plan based on your specific needs to see how you might be able to realize some improvements.
We also want to pay attention to the key role regular physical activity also plays in reducing issues associated with health problems like osteoarthritis. Research has shown that doing about two and a half hours of moderate, low-impact aerobics activities on a weekly basis can help you manage pain. It you have problems like these, it can also help you with performing everyday tasks and realizing a better quality of life.
So, how do you get going? Begin with an understanding that you need to be realistic. Don’t jump into an intensive fitness program thinking you’re going to get quick results. It’s just not the case and what you are doing is putting yourself at risk for injury. Take it slow and be consistent and that’s when you’ll realize results. And one more word of caution if you are someone who used to exercise but haven’t been doing so for the last year or more. You need to take it slow and steady, too. You can’t expect to pick up where you left off because your body isn’t used to that, and you put yourself at risk of injury.
What you do is begin by setting goals for yourself and what you want to achieve. Beyond getting more physically fit, you might want to lose weight. You might want to be using this as an opportunity to pursue a new hobby like pickleball, maybe you want to be able to take a long walk with a friend or maybe you want to be able to handle one of those daily tasks at home that has been challenging.
Your next step is one you can probably guess since you’ve heard me say it over and over again. Make an appointment to talk to your doctor. It’s particularly important if you have a health problem like heart disease, arthritis or diabetes or if you have mobility or functional challenges. Your doctor will help you with guidelines based on your condition. Your doctor may also recommend that you work with a physical therapist to get a customized plan and a supervised program that will allow you to become more active safely.
If you’re a younger person or an older person in pretty good health, you need to take a commonsense approach to getting more physically active. One thing I can’t stress enough; I urge you to make sure there are no hidden problems by talking to your doctor first. Getting on the right path from the beginning sets you up for achieving your goals and a better quality of life.
What I want to leave you with is a sense of support. You can do this! Focus on taking those positive steps to make changes. Make that resolution to get physically active a priority and stay with it. As we begin 2023, I look forward to seeing all of you here in the Coastal Point as we visit together to work on making changes that will make this a good year for each of you. My wish for all of you is that 2023 will be a healthy one!
Bob Cairo is a licensed Physical Therapist at Tidewater Physical Therapy He can be reached by calling (302) 537-7260.