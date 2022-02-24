Selbyville resident Georgia Murawski has been hospitalized several times, including when she developed a 42-pound tumor that required surgery and caused her to lose a kidney.
A nurse for 34 years, Murawski also underwent a major Whipple resection that she described as “an extraordinary complex operation to remove the head of the pancreas, the first part of the small intestine, the gallbladder and the bile duct.”
The experiences were among those that forced her to switch roles from nurse to patient and prompted her to write the book “The Other Side of the Bed — A Nurse’s True Story.” Available on Amazon.com, the 100-page paperback costs $13.99, or $6.99 for the e-book, and is intended as guide, with tips, “for patients on their journey.”
“Until you have been a patient at some point, you truly do not know what it feels like to be one,” Murawski said. “I do fully understand, and I totally empathize with you. Being on the other side as a patient is quite different in numerous ways.
“With the latest computer technology, nursing has changed dramatically over the years. There is so much clicking and charting that sometimes I feel we miss the hands-on association with the patient. Sometimes I found myself looking at the computer more than the patient. It is our go-to as far as information, but I felt that when using such devices I did not give enough eye-to-eye contact to patients,” the New York native wrote in the book.
“I wanted to write this book for many years. It was on my bucket list. I never thought I could write a book, but I thought, ‘I’m going to give people information that I stored in this memory bank for so many years.’ I talk about diets, when you have a baby, CT scans, MRIs, lab work, diet in the hospital, what you can refuse, what you can ask,” the author told the Coastal Point.
“I try to help patients know what to expect as a patient. I wanted to tell the behind-the-scenes story and tell patients, ‘You need to write down questions before you go to the doctor.’ I had one doctor say to me, ‘You are the only patient who ever asks me questions.’ I know people who say, ‘The doctor said this’ or ‘The doctor said that and I have to do it.’ The doctors have said so many things to me and I said, ‘Yeah. OK.’ Some people just take the doctor’s word and say he knows better. In this book, I tried to open people’s eyes,” she said.
A nurse who has experience in several areas, from teaching new parents how to care for their babies to the intricacies of outpatient surgery, Murawski advises asking doctors, “What do you think is ailing me?” “Can it be treated with medications, or will I need surgery?” “Do you have an initial diagnosis?” “Is it hereditary and treatable?” “Is there anything else I should look for?” and “Are there any side effects to these medications?”
“When you come into the ER, write down questions and take a lot of things they are saying with a grain of salt. You might hear surgery will take four hours, but it might be two. Everything the doctor says, it not always 100 percent accurate. Don’t take every word verbatim. And if something is not right with your body, you have to tell the medical staff. If you don’t get a good answer, keep asking. If they poo-poo it and you still don’t feel right, continue being annoying to them so they treat what is ailing you. Don’t let them say, ‘Oh, it’s just a tummy ache’ or ‘You’re just hungry.’ Really listen to your body. If something is not right, don’t let them push it aside,” she advised.
Murawski dedicated the book to “my fellow nurses and patients before and during the COVID-19 crisis” and in the introduction thanked her husband, Don, children Ryan and Jillian, and her siblings for their kindness and support through the years.
To her mother and late father, she offered “the utmost gratitude … for bringing me into this fine world.”
Then, addressing patients, she wrote, “I will now take you through my experiences on the other side of the bed. I find it so very crucial to explain this to you. It is my wish that, if you are a patient one day, my story will help make your experience much easier for you to handle. Throughout this book, I will share little tips and guides for you to consider, and to take with you along your journey. I am with you. You are not alone. Come and walk the hospital floors with me.”