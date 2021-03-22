Sussex County libraries are joining forces once again to bring a health-focused challenge to the residents of Sussex County. April 1 through May 6, the Sussex Be Well Challenge encourages people of all ages and abilities to complete activities within a variety of health-related categories.
Participants will have the option to choose activities in subjects ranging from gardening to mental health to getting outside. For those who are unable to complete any of the libraries’ suggestions, there is an option to create their own activity in each category.
The Sussex Be Well Challenge has an online format, and participants may register on Beanstack by visiting https://sussexcountyde.beanstack.org or by downloading the Beanstack app. Those who participated in previous Beanstack challenges, such as the Sussex Winter Reads Challenge, can simply log in to their accounts to register.
For those new to Beanstack, registration is simple and requires little information. Whole families may register together to keep the tracking easy. Contact a local Sussex County library for help accessing a Beanstack account.
“Of course, no challenge is complete without prizes,” said Sussex County Librarian Kathy Graybeal. “Participants will earn tickets for activities completed and may use tickets to select prizes to be raffled at the end of the challenge.”
Prizes include gift cards, health, relaxation and fitness items, and a grand prize of a two-night stay at a Trap Pond State Park cabin or campsite.
As library service continues to adapt throughout the pandemic and beyond, Graybeal said, library staff are committed to finding new ways to engage with readers in innovative and equitable ways that create a shared sense of community and love of reading for all Sussex Countians. For more information about available library services, visit www.selbyvillelibrary.org. For more information or to register for the Sussex Be Well Challenge, visit www.sussexlibraries.org/bewell.