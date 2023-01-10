The Lewes Public Library is expanding its health information services to include personalized appointments by phone, email, Zoom and in-person meetings.
Health Answers at the Lewes Public Library is a free and confidential service designed to empower people to find the health answers they need on a wide range of topics. Choosing a doctor, understanding medications, making nutrition and exercise choices, gathering information about conditions and illnesses, and seeking mental health support are just some of the many topics that can be addressed.
“You may be seeking help learning about a health condition, medications, or how to access health services in the area. This program can help,” said Dana Ravyn, CHIS. “The Health Answers service helps community members find, evaluate, and use reliable and unbiased health information for themselves and their loved ones.”
To ask a question or to schedule a conversation with a certified Consumer Health Information Specialist (CHIS), email HealthHelpLPL@gmail.com, or call (302) 703-3026.
The Health Answers service at the Lewes Public library provides health information and referrals but does not provide medical advice or assist with insurance questions. Only a licensed health care provider can diagnose illness, interpret test results, or make treatment recommendations.
The program is sponsored, in part, by a grant from the Network of the National Library of Medicine and the National Institutes of Health. For additional information, visit lewes.lib.de.us.