La Red Health Center and its partners are offering free health screenings and connections to community resources at its 8th Annual Women’s Health Walk in Seaford. The Women’s Health Walk is being held Saturday, Sept. 9, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Soroptimist Park, located at 1158 Middleford Road, Seaford.
The free event features more than 35 vendors, food, health screenings, maternal and behavioral health resources, free Narcan and trainings on what lifesaving steps people can take in case of an opioid overdose. The Food Bank of Delaware also will be distributing food to those in need.
Some of the organizations represented at the Women’s Health Walk include: Beebe Healthcare, Bayhealth, Tidal Health, the Food Bank of Delaware, Delaware Technical Community College, AIDS Delaware, PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Georgetown, NAMI Delaware, Nemours, AmeriHealth Caritas, Impact Life Harm Reduction, Maust Audiology Services, Sussex County Health Coalition, YWCA SARC and more.
Bilingual La Red staff also will be available to help individuals connect with the resources at the event.
The Women’s Health Walk also will feature a live broadcast from Maxima Radio Station, free food and door prizes.
The first 50 people to register for the event at any one of La Red’s offices in Milford, Georgetown or Seaford or at the event will receive a free Women’s Health Walk T-Shirt.
The La Red Health Center’s 8th Annual Women’s Health Walk kicks off three La Red events this fall that focus on connecting residents in Sussex County with services that can reduce the number of opioid overdoses in the community.
According to data from the Delaware Division of Public Health’s My Healthy Community website, 331 Delawareans have died from a suspected overdose since January. The bulk of Delaware’s overdose deaths are opioid-related. Narcan is a medication that when given promptly can reverse an opioid overdose and possibly save a life.
La Red Health Center, as part of the Delaware Goes Purple effort, and through its partners will make Narcan available at the walk and will train people on how to use it.
The Women’s Health Walk is made possible by our event sponsors such as Community Captain Sponsors Mountaire, AmeriHealth Caritas and PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Georgetown, and Community Leader sponsors Delaware First Health, DNREC, Labcorp and Community Bank Delaware.
“La Red Health Center is grateful to our partners and our event sponsors for coming together as a community to help residents in Seaford connect with life-saving resources,” said Brian Olson, Chief Executive Officer of La Red Health Center. “The best way to bring down the high number of overdose deaths in our state is to empower people with information and the resources they need.”
La Red Health Center, a federally qualified health center in Sussex County, has provided quality health care for individuals and families since 2001. La Red offers primary health care, pediatrics, women’s health services, and behavioral health services at its three locations in Milford, Seaford and Georgetown. La Red also offers dental services at its Milford and Georgetown locations. For more information about La Red Health Center, visit //www.laredhealthcenter.org/.