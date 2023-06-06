La Red Health Center (LRHC) is offering several community COVID-19 vaccination events throughout June.
The public health emergency surrounding COVID-19 ended in May, but COVID-19 continues to circulate in Delaware and the rest of the nation, representatives noted, adding that one of the best ways to protect oneself and loved ones against serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19 complications is to get an updated COVID-19 vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), recommends everyone 6 or older should get an updated Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of whether they received the original COVID-19 vaccines.
According to the CDC, not many Delawareans have received an updated vaccine. Just 21.4 percent of New Castle County residents and 25 percent of Sussex County residents received an updated COVID-19 vaccine. In Kent County, the percentage was less, at 14.2 percent.
“Now is the best time to get up-to-date on your COVID-19 vaccinations before the peak summer travel season starts,” said Brian Olson, La Red Health Center CEO. “Don’t let COVID-19 derail your summer plans.”
Anyone who is not sure if they are up-to-date on their vaccinations can check the DelVax Public Portal for a listing of their vaccinations. Visit https://delvax.dhss.delaware.gov/.
LRHC is offering individuals who are not up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines several opportunities in June to get current on their vaccinations. People do not have to be a LRHC patient to receive the vaccine. LRHC’s Vaccination Team is offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics to the general public on:
• Saturday, June 10, La Red Health Center, Seaford;
• Monday, June 12, 10 a.m. to noon at the Lewes Public Library;
• Thursday, June 15, 4-6 p.m., La Red Health Center, Georgetown;
• Sunday, June 25, noon to 4 p.m., Bicentennial Park, Milford Riverfront;
• Thursday, June 29, 4-6 p.m., La Red Health Center, Georgetown.
La Red Health Center is a federally qualified health center that provides health care for individuals and families. LRHC offers primary health care, pediatrics, women’s health services, and mental health services at its facilities in Georgetown, Seaford and Milford. LRHC also offers dental care at its Milford and Georgetown offices. For more information about La Red Health Center, visit www.laredhealthcenter.org/.