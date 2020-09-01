Dr. William Chasanov, DO, is board-certified in internal medicine and infectious disease. He serves as the clinical transformation officer at Beebe Healthcare. He also sees patients in the hospital at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus and at Beebe Infectious Disease & Travel Medicine. He received his medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2007, and completed his internal medicine residency at Christiana Care Health System in 2010. He received his MBA from University of Delaware in 2011. Chasanov completed an infectious disease fellowship at Cooper University Hospital, in Camden, N.J., in 2015.

Dr. Nicole Ryan, MD, is a pediatric neurologist with Beebe Pediatric Neurology in Lewes. She is board-certified in neurology with special qualification in child neurology, and board-certified in epilepsy. Her scope of practice includes patients younger than 18 with epilepsy, headaches, tics, autism spectrum disorders, concussion, developmental delay and other neurological conditions. She earned her medical degree from Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York and received her undergraduate degree in psychology from Cornell University. She completed her training as a child neurology resident and epilepsy fellow at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and spent six years as an attending physician and assistant professor of neurology and pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania, treating pediatric neurology patients in the inpatient and outpatient settings.