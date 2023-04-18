Occupational therapy uses hands-on methods to enhance a person’s ability to complete daily tasks to live their lives to the fullest.
For those who suffer from any injury, arthritis or pain, occupational therapy can help improve movement, musculature and reduce pain.
Those who are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, stroke, head trauma, or patients needing help with fine motor skills, coordination, and dressing or grooming, can all benefit from occupational therapy.
In addition, occupational therapists with specialized training in lymphedema management can also provide lymphatic drainage, manual therapy, strength exercises and hand therapy.
Occupational therapists use various techniques and strategies to help individuals reclaim their function after an injury or arthritis. Here are a few ways occupational therapy can improve daily function.
Assessment and evaluation
Occupational therapy begins with a comprehensive assessment of an individual’s overall function. The assessment considers the level of ability, the type of injury, and the degree of damage. By understanding these characteristics of an individual, an occupational therapist can determine the appropriate course of treatment. Occupational therapists assess joint range of motion, strength, sensation, and coordination of the muscles, and function during activities of daily living (ADLs).
Exercises
Occupational therapy offers many exercises to improve impaired function. The therapist may guide individuals through a variety of specific motions and exercises to improve the patient’s ability to perform daily tasks. These exercises help restore range of motion, flexibility, and muscle strength. In some cases, the exercises may need to be customized to cater towards specific injuries or surgeries.
Functional training
Functional training is a critical component of physical rehabilitation. Occupational therapists use equipment and tools to simulate daily living activities, such as putting on a shirt, washing dishes, opening a jar, walking up stairs, getting into a car, or making a bed. Other activities could include using buttons, tying knots, opening doors, and writing.
During this training, the occupational therapist can determine specific weak areas and then teach the patient movements to allow them to complete the activity successfully. Thus, allowing individuals to reclaim their daily function.
However, a therapist can also focus on overall functional training to help individuals participate in their environment no matter what their deficits are. The purpose of functional training is to get individuals to perform everyday activities independently with whatever adaptations they need.
Celebrate OT Month
April is Occupational Therapy Month and a great time to talk to your healthcare provider about how OT can help improve your functional movement and your daily life. In addition, our occupational therapists also treat lymphedema or chronic swelling.
Aquacare has 10 locations in Delaware and Maryland, so chances are there is an Aquacare in your neighborhood.
Rehabilitation is a journey, and with the help of an occupational therapist, individuals can achieve their optimal daily function and perform activities that matter the most to them.