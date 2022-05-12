Motivation is the mental process that initiates goal-oriented behaviors. It seems pretty simple that all we have to do is program our minds for the necessary thoughts to keep us focused and dedicated to healthy habits, such as eating healthfully and taking a daily walk.
The truth is, for most people, motivation can appear to be short-term and easily lost when life sends us unexpected distractions. This cycle of getting excited to start a new habit, for example, eating a healthy breakfast each morning, can start strong for a period of days or weeks and then become side lined by something unexpected, such as unannounced company that prompts an outing to the local doughnut shoppe.
Another example is getting motivated to take a daily walk for improved fitness. This motivation can begin strong, sometimes compared to the feeling of a “honeymoon phase” but can become jeopardized by a few days of heavy rain. When the sun is shining a few days later, we may all of a sudden feel no longer interested or “motivated” to take that walk. What gives?
There are two main types of motivation — extrinsic motivation and intrinsic motivation.
Extrinsic motivation is coming from outside of self, and intrinsic motivation is coming from inside of self. What does this mean? Consider the following examples:
• Choking down a bland, extreme low-calorie diet to whittle down to a smaller size for an upcoming high school reunion is an example of extrinsic motivation. This motivation can be powerful at first but is typically unsustainable for long-term adherence due to the extreme measures and temporary why for this particular behavior.
The desired outcome is simply to look good on the outside for an event at a certain future point in time. There is an end point that resembles a finish line, similar to running a 5K. We can guess what happens after that high school reunion ends. Motivation is gone and those pounds come rushing back on when old eating habits are resumed.
• On the other hand, let’s say you just found out that your first grandchild is on the way and you are needing vibrant energy for this exciting new role in your life. You are visualizing Disney vacations, trips to the beach, park and playground. You realize that it is time to improve your personal fitness and lose a few pounds in order to have the vitality to be active with your grandchild. This is an example of intrinsic motivation.
You embark on eating mostly whole, natural foods each day and hire a personal trainer at a local fitness center. Your new grandchild will be born in six months, which gives you plenty of time to achieve your health goals and adopt a lifestyle to support your efforts. This motivation is rooted from a powerful heartfelt desire and is an example of an intrinsic why for achieving a health goal that will provide very meaningful personal satisfaction with having the health to enjoy grandchildren for years to come. There is no finish line or end date involved.
Consider the motivation you are feeling for a desire in your life right now and if it comes from inside of you (intrinsic) or outside of you (extrinsic). This shines a light on how to think regarding setting personal goals for yourself and how motivation can be channeled to work in a sustainable, ongoing fashion in your life.