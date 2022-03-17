“Watch what you eat” is the timeless mantra heard over and over when it comes to weight loss. If you are anything like me, when you think of the daunting task of counting calories to monitor your food intake for losing unwanted weight, you feel like pulling your hair out. Maybe because you have exhausting memories of trying to micromanage this task in the past and gave up. Or perhaps you did have success with weight loss by counting calories but only for a brief time and then when you stopped, you regained the pounds you worked so hard to lose.
Experiences like these can leave us feeling defeated, frustrated and stuck. We may try another form of tracking and monitoring food intake, weighing and measuring every morsel of food that goes in our mouth, and discover similar feelings of stress and temptations to abandon mission and order a large pizza in rebellion!
Common sense whispers truth to us: that in order to shed unwanted pounds for improving our health, we must make healthy, quality food choices and consume reasonable portions of these foods. Sounds simple, right? It actually is. Forget the tedious game of counting calories, and consider a different approach that can be a breath of fresh air.
We all have a super simple tool for tracking portions of healthy food that is with us everywhere we go. That tool is our own hand! Yes, our hand is a secret resource that can be used anytime, anywhere, as a guide for general portion control to keep us vigilant for how much of certain foods are within our zone of excellence for our unique bodies. No apps, no fancy calculators or measuring tools — just a quick glance at our hand, and we have what we need for portion guidance, anytime, anywhere.
IDEA, the leading international membership in the health and fitness industry, offers resources that describe these details for using one’s hand as a simple portion-control food tracker. Here is how it works:
• Your palm = your protein portions (ex: hamburger or chicken breast);
• Your fist = your vegetables (ex: broccoli, carrots, salad greens);
• Your cupped hand = your carb-dense foods (ex: grains, starch, fruits);
• Your thumb = your fat portions (ex: butter, nuts, cheese, dressing).
The beauty of this simple tool is that it is customized for each of us, based on the unique size of our bodies. Our own hand size gives us a stress-free guide for estimating the right portions of our food intake. Notice the word estimating. When we stop obsessively counting calories, weighing, and measuring, we soften that internal stress response and open up to relaxing into using our hand as a general guide.
Try using your hand when planning your meals and snacks, and ordering in restaurants. Apply these estimated portions to meet your natural appetite with whole, natural foods. Eat slowly and be present when you are eating. Your intuition will alert you as to your fullness and satiation. With practice, patience and self-awareness, using your hand as a sustainable measure for your appropriate portions can be relied upon to support you in your quest to eat appropriate for weight loss goals and enjoy the process!
Tracy Desjardins is an international health coach, mind body eating coach, certified fitness professional, author and speaker who specializes in holistic wellness coaching for women. Her professional work is centered around helping women discover their very own transformative steps to finding sustainable peace with food, body and self. Email her at tracyd050770@gmail.com.