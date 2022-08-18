Many of us know the daunting feelings that surface when we are faced with the glaring desire or lifesaving need to finally shed those unwanted, stubborn pounds for good. For those who are seeking improvements in overall health that are directly related to weight loss, these benefits can be understood as intrinsic motivators. Ex: More energy, better quality sleep, and improving health markers like blood pressure, A1C or cholesterol. How about fitting into those too-tight clothes in your closet that are collecting dust on the hangers and are saved for “someday,” when you decide to “do something” about your eating habits and overall health?
Because society is always pushing the latest fad diets and popular weight-loss programs, we believe that suffering through rules and restrictive food plans is the only way to achieve the life-saving results that our doctors are telling us are critical. And those too-tight clothes in the closet for “someday” fitting again, represent an ongoing reminder of some future painful experience that is the only way to zipping them on again with success.
We believe that in order to achieve weight-loss success, mustering up the willpower to endure the misery that accompanies food restrictions, rules and the dreaded scale is the only way. Of course, this seems like the obvious choice, especially if you have experience with losing and regaining weight in the past. We can become attached to old programming that, frankly, is antiquated and never truly sustained us to begin with.
So, is there a way to lose unwanted pounds without the same old dreaded tactics of hardcore willpower, giving up any foodie pleasures and becoming completely miserable?
The answer is yes! Embrace a no-diet-diet!
That is not a typo.
Say no to rules, restrictions and anything, frankly, that makes you miserable, grouchy and feeling like you want to kick the dog.
Instead, consider adopting the following five tips on your terms, one day at a time, for lasting weight loss success and no misery.
• Adopt an 80/20 mentality with food.
This means choose natural, unprocessed, whole foods 80 percent of the time and save 20 percent for special treats in responsible sizes. Consider shopping the beautiful, abundant, local farm markets for robust, colorful produce and save the fancy ice-cream outing for when family is visiting in a week or so. And do we really need that large cup? Will we be satisfied, honestly, with a few bites in a small cup?
• Decrease processed foods and refined-sugar items.
Friends, we really do not need that commercially baked muffin for breakfast every morning. How about a homemade omelet with fresh chopped veggies that you like? Or a beautiful fruit salad with Greek yogurt?
How about replacing that bowl of M&M’s on the coffee table that is… ahem… “just for the grandkids” for a big bowl of in-season gorgeous cherries right now? And in the fall, apples?
• Move your body.
Choose an activity that brings you joy that you can partake in, most days of the week. How about that daily walk for 30 minutes after temps cool down in the evening, after dinner?
You have been meaning to try that new yoga class that is all the rage at the local studio. Now is the time.
Hate biking? Don’t bike! Love pickleball? Great! Your choice, your way. This makes sense because then it will bring you joy, not misery.
• Go find those tight pants.
Trash the scale and, instead, choose a pair of too-tight jeans or pants that you would love to zip up and wear in public again. Try them on once a week as a fun way to keep track of your progress and stay committed.
Hang that garment on a hanger in your bathroom where you can see it every day as a reminder to stay on track with your promises that are sustaining you in ways that actually work.
• Celebrate your small wins.
Take time to recognize when you follow through with making that omelet, going for that walk or connecting with a craving for doughnuts and noticing that you are actually just feeling lousy and need a nap.
Recognize how your evening walk may have helped you get a peaceful night’s sleep.
Congratulate yourself in non-food ways after following through on a weekly basis. How about a game of golf or a facial at the local fancy spa?
Enjoy the process. There is no ending date. No last day. Only the next day in a row, like a chain, with each link representing progress on the road to shedding unwanted pounds, sliding those formerly too-tight pants on with ease, and gaining praise from your doctor at your upcoming physical exam!